Couple armed with rifle & handgun defend their mansion as BLM protesters crash into wealthy St. Louis neighborhood
Mon, 29 Jun 2020 17:49 UTC
Multiple videos of the altercation went viral online, with the couple earning praise for "standing their ground," as well as criticism for "mishandling" their guns and "threatening peaceful protesters."
While none of the videos show anyone actually trespassing on their property, some of the activists were standing at the edge of the lawn, recording the couple while some reportedly were taunting them, saying, "eat the rich."
The couple shouted at the protesters, ordering them to leave their property, while at times pointing their guns at the crowd.
The group of protesters apparently crashed the gate into the neighborhood, as the incident took place on a private street, Portland Place, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Protesters are demanding her resignation in part for publicly revealing the names of several Black Lives Matter activists behind calls to defund police and close a local jail. Demonstrators have been marching in St. Louis for weeks as part of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism, triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.
Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.
- Benjamin Franklin
Gateway Pundit reports: @krezadennis has since deleted his account, after a Twitter backlash which included his own doxxing, and the dredging up of tweets supporting pedophilia.