An industry monitor has reported that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the introduction of a self-isolation regime in many regions, resulted in a significant uptake in the consumption of mood stabilizers in Russia.Analysts at DSM Group - which analyzes all sectors of the pharmaceutical industry - studied data on sales of antidepressants and noticed a marked increase in sales of these drugs, during the period from March 1 to June 1 of this year.Over the three months, sales of antidepressants increased by an average of 10 percent compared to the same timeframe in 2019.In total, from the beginning of March to the beginning of June, 2.3 million packages were sold for a total amount of more than 1.4 billion rubles ($20 million).In March, as the pandemic caused growing alarm, sales of antidepressants ratcheted up 35 percent year-on-year.DSM Analysts thenEarlier this month, industry experts found that