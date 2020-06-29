inundating more than 2,000 villages, and it was still raining on Monday.

Heavy flooding triggered by monsoon rains has forced more than a million people to flee their homes in the northeast Indian state of Assam, authorities said on Monday,and more than one million people have been affected, with the flood situation turning critical by the hour," a state government flood bulletin said."The flood situation remains extremely grave with several embankments breached," Assam Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta told Reuters.Most of the Kaziranga National Park, home to the rare one-horned rhino, was under water, authorities said.Assam, famous for its tea plantations, is hit by seasonal flooding each year, forcing state and federal governments to spend millions of rupees on flood control.Paramilitary personnel were deployed across the state for rescue operations and to ensure people maintain social distance in makeshift shelter camps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said.