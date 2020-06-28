Pacaya Volcano

Guatemala's Pacaya Volcano erupted on Friday, June 19, spewing lava and ash into the air.

The country's National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred) confirmed the volcano emitted a continuous flow of lava and explosions on Friday and said it would continue to monitor the situation. No injuries or damage were reported.


Credit: Deybin Garcia Tomas via Storyful