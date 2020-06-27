High activities continue at the Nishinoshima volcano

The activity of the volcano continues at elevated levels.

The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) observed strong explosions that generated a dense dark ash plume, which reached approx. 8,500 ft (2,600 m) above the summit. Volcanic ash is extending about 330 km to the northeast of the volcano.

Lava effusions continue to be active on the northeastern slopes of the volcano.

Very high thermal anomaly was observed in satellite images.


Source: Japan Meteorological Agency volcano activity update 25 June 2020