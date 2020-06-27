Flood waters entered 16 districts of Assam on Friday, affecting over 2.53 lakh people, while the death toll due to the deluge rose to 16 after one more person died, officials said.Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district in the state, followed by Tinsukia, Majuli and Dibrugarh.The deluge claimed one life in Dibrugarh district, according to the daily flood bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).The Brahmaputra river and its tributaries are flowing above the danger level at several places and have flooded Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darranf, Baksa, Nalbari, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, the officials said.The sanctuary has more than 100 rhinos, 1,500 wild buffaloes and thousands of hogs.According to its ranger, the flood waters entered the sanctuary on Thursday and the situation is "alarming".The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Dhubri town and Tezpur in Sonitpur district, the bulletin said.Roads and infrastructure have been damaged at several places, it added.Source: Press Trust of India