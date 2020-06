© USA Network; AP / AFP



The New York Times has left many scratching their heads over an article about feminist Valerie Solanas' activism being "overshadowed" by the small fact that she attempted to murder film director Andy Warhol."She made daring arguments in 'SCUM Manifesto,' her case for a world without men. But her legacy as a writer and thinker was overshadowed by one violent act," Bonnie Wertheim writes as part of the "overlooked no more" series for the paper, which looks to highlight "remarkable people" whose deaths went unreported by the Times.Her attempt to murder multiple people, Wertheim argues, "reduced" Solanas to a "tabloid headline" and, despite the crime being the reason she found fame in the first place, it was "hardly her most meaningful contribution to history."The paper's blatant attempt to turn Solanas into a victim whose legacy was destroyed by "one violent act" has left many expressing shock and accusing the Times of reframing history.