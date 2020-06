© Katie Orlinsky, Nat Geo Image Collection



Greenland sled dogs , a fluffy, curly-tailed canine native to the harsh Arctic tundra, could be the oldest dog breed, according to the first study to take a deep dive into the animals' genetic history.Scientists know that dogs likely evolved from Eurasian wolves , but exactly when or where that transformation took place is a matter of great mystery . To better understand the genetics of sled dogs and their place in the world,"I was actually anticipating that we would find some sort of precursor of domestic dogs," says lead author Mikkel-Holger Sinding , a paleogeneticist and Ph.D. student at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.Instead, he and his colleagues foundhe says.The analysis, which compared genes between ancient and modern dog sled dogs with those of other breeds, also revealed all sorts of fascinating and unique adaptations to Arctic life, such as"One of the biggest differences between a brown bear and a polar bear is that the polar bear has a specific genetic adaptation for eating lots of blubber. And we see almost precisely the same solution in [sled] dogs," Sinding says."So, being able to still exercise even if you can't catch a breath," says Elaine Ostrander , a geneticist at the National Institutes of Health who studies canine genomes but was not part of the study.In West Yellowstone, Montana, sled dog mushers of all ages gather to compete in the Rodeo Run, a two-day race. These sled dogs aren't your typical Siberian husky — some have been crossed with other breeds to go farther and faster.This bears a striking resemblance to a genetic mutation in the woolly mammoth, another cold-adapted creature that's able to fine-tune its temperature, says Sinding.Curiously,, which provides useful guidance for pet owners — particularly those with purebreds."In addition to all the geographic and evolutionary connections they make [in the study]," Ostrander says, "the connection to how we should be thinking about our modern pets is really important."For instance, based on the animals' genes, Sinding advises sled dog owners to avoid starchy, high-carb diets.Likewise, the study shows these dogs evolved to move, not "sit around in an apartment all day," Ostrander says, suggesting lots of exercise and task-based play is crucial.Pet owners might also want to consider climate before choosing a new pup, she says. Sled dogs get overheated easily and are more lethargic in hot or humid environments, but when you "take them into the snow, you see how happy they are," she says. ( Read about what makes a good sled dog .)Next up, Sinding wants to unravel the mystery of what happened in canid evolution between the sled dogs of Zhokhov and the dogs of present day."There's a 9,500-year gap," he says. "There's so much history between these two points that we want to investigate."