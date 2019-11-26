© Centre for Palaeogenetics/ S Fedorov/twitter

Even though, scientists are yet to determine what kind of canine it actually was.The remains of an ancient puppy found buried in permafrost in the vicinity of the Indigirka River in Siberia, north-east of Yakutsk, left researchers scratching their heads as even a DNA test didn't help them determine the exact nature of the creature, The Siberian Times reports.According to the media outlet,But while scientists were able to establish that the creature lived about 18,000 years ago and that it was about two-months old at the time of its death, the initial genome sequencing performed by Swedish Centre for Palaeogenetics (CPG) failed to define whether the creature was a wolf or a dog.said Sergey Fedorov from the North-Eastern Federal University's Institute of Applied Ecology of the North. "This is intriguing, what if it's a dog? We can't wait to get results from further tests".the media outlet notes, adding that the puppy was named Dogor which means "Friend" in Yakut.