© USGS



© Jens Meyer,AP



Taming big dogs in the Arctic Circle

© Vladimir V. Pitulko et al, Antiquity Journal Publications Ltd.



© Google



The when and where of dog domestication is one of the great mysteries

possibly the dog's role in society may have developed in more than one place - Asia, Europe and the Arctic Circle.

© Petr David Josek,AP



might not have been

Homo sapiens

© Wikipedia



The discovery of obsidian tools on Zhokhov island indicates the existence of a vast trading network in prehistoric deep Arctic 9,000 years ago.To people living on icy Zhokhov Island, the closest known source of obsidian - a shiny glassine volcanic rock that shatters to create extremely sharp blades - is near Lake Krasnoye in the lower reaches of the Anadyr River in Chukotka.Krasnoye is 1,500 kilometers as the bird flies from Zhokhov. As the sled dog trudges, it's more like 2,000 kilometers, the team headed by Vladimir Pitulko of the Russian Academy of Sciences reports.Unrelated studies conducted in eastern Russia sampled and characterized all the obsidian sources in the region, allowing the origin of individual pieces to be pinpointed. Analysis concluded that the obsidian found on the small Arctic island indeed originated in Krasnoye.Excavations at Zhokhov began in the early 1990s. So far,Most of their stone tools were, predictably, made of local sedimental rock called chert. Tools made of the glossy black obsidian, and colorful chalcedony, were a rarity:, the team reports.The archaeologists counted 59 microblades of obsidian, 12 flakes (nine small, indicative of dexterity), seven blades and one blade fragment.The obsidian blades reported in this latest study had been found earlier, starting in 1989, but advanced analysis done recently has shed new light on unexpected mobility in these prehistoric, pre-wheel people who lived in reindeer skin tents, it seems.The sharp of eye will see Zhokhov Island is an island among the De Long Islands. But. That bridge now forms part of the shelf of the East Siberian Sea.We have no indication as to whether the prehistoric Siberians traveled thousands of kilometers and brought the obsidian back; if people living 1,500 kilometers or more away came to Zhokhov (which seems unlikely), or if they met in the middle somewhere. Since prehistoric Siberians didn't fly and the team from the Akson Russian Science Communication Association doesn't think they could travel so far back then, nor could anybody else,- possibly traveling not on foot but by dogsled.But a 2017 paper by the same team headed byIt bears adding thatAlso,Zhokhov is famously the site of the farthest-flung prehistoric population known so far.However it happened, the archaeologists believe the glass-rock shows the existence of a "super-long-distance" barter network in the Mesolithic."It is unlikely that the inhabitants of the Zhokhov site procured obsidian directly from the Lake Krasnoye source," the author wrote, adding that the hypothetical maximum direct supply zone for resources is around 300 kilometers. "The obsidian is therefore most likely to have been acquired through exchange," they add.However the trade happened, it wasn't on horseback.The authors further postulate that long-distanceThe inhabitants of Zhokhov also traveled to New Siberia, Faddeyevsky and the Kotelny islands, judging by raw materials procured from these locations found on the island, say the authors.Another aspect possibly supporting the meet-in-the-middle hypothesis for the obsidian trade is that Zhokhov was not prime prehistoric real estate:the archaeologists estimate.That begs the thought that one reason they traveled was to find companionship, unknowingly strengthening their legacy by avoiding inbreeding despite their relative isolation. "The results of our research indicate a high level of sociocultural relations that existed among the ancient population of the Arctic in Eastern Siberia 9,000 years ago," Pitulko says.That in and of itself supports another theory, that the Arctic had been settled much earlier than once supposed.Zhokhov Island has the earliest known settlement by humans that far north, though the highly enigmatic , as Pitulko has said before.If once archaeologists thought people only settled the high north after the glaciation began to recede,, Pitulko told the Russian journal Arctic in 2016; a slaughtered mammoth also dates to about that time.Moving on: by eight to nine thousand years after the sled dogs or shank's mare took the prehistoric people of Zhokhov to seek out the rest of the world, for sharp stone blades, brides or whatever, the far-northern Siberians launched trade fairs. But it's possible the fairs could have begun back then, before the island was cut off from the mainland by the rising seas.