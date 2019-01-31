one or both species may have occupied the cave starting 300,000 years ago.

Scientists using sophisticated techniques to determine the age of bone fragments, teeth and artifacts unearthed in a Siberian cave have provided new insight into a mysterious extinct human species that may have been more advanced than previously known.Research published on Wednesday shed light on the species called Denisovans, known only from scrappy remains from Denisova Cave in the foothills of the Altai Mountains in Russia.While still enigmatic,Scientists last year described a Denisova Cave bone fragment of a girl whose mother was a Neanderthal and father a Denisovan, evidence of interbreeding. The girl, nicknamed "Denny," lived around 100,000 years ago, the new research showed.They may have been crafted by Denisovans, suggesting a degree of intellectual sophistication.," said archaeological scientist Katerina Douka of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany.Our species arose in Africa roughly 300,000 years ago, later spreading worldwide. There is no evidence Homo sapiens had reached Denisova Cave when these objects were made.Denisovans are known only from three teeth and one finger bone."New fossils would be especially welcome, as we know almost nothing about the physical appearance of Denisovans, aside from them having rather chunky teeth," said geochronologist Zenobia Jacobs of the University of Wollongong in Australia., and possible even southeast Asia, but we need to find some hard evidence of their presence in these regions to flesh out the full story of the Denisovans," added University of Wollongong geochronologist Richard "Bert" Roberts.The research was published in the journal Nature.