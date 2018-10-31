© Academy of Sciences of Yakutia



cavemen in prehistoric Europe were RIGHT to draw the species with spots.

'Not only are bones preserved, but also the brain and other organs.

Scientists examining recently found cave lion cub Spartak, dug from the permafrost, say they have made an unexpected discovery about the extinct species.Dr Alexei Tikhonov, head of the Zoological Museum of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said: 'We see that this lion cub is spotted.'And we know that in ancient cave drawings some ancient lions were depicted with spots.'It used to be thought that the Palaeolithic artists decided to simply put on these spots.'Now it can be argued that, at least in the fur of cubs, they really were.'Or anyway, some were spotted.Recently remarkable finds of life-like frozen corpses of cave lion subs have been found in Yakutia, eastern Siberia.One, called Boris, without visible spots, has been definitively dated by Japanese experts as living 43,500 years ago, it was announced this week in regional capital Yakutsk.Spartak - likely a sibling of Boris - was found later but close by the other cub, some 15 metres away.Dr Tikhonov told The Siberian Times:Professor Naoki Suzuki, of Jikei University School of Medicine (Tokyo) said: 'Boris is the largest cub found in Yakutia.'We also carried out tomographic studies of Spartak in order to learn more about its internal structure, which is truly amazing.'I have already worked with the previously found lion cubs Uyan, Dina and Boris, but Spartak has so far been the best sample for anatomical research.'The professor is returning to Japan to create a 3D model of the carcass - allowing a 'digital dissection'.A mystery remains as to how the cubs died so close to each other - but plainly in very different ways.Dr Tikhonov saidThe little cub may well have perished from starvation, perhaps abandoned by its mother.A tomogram analysis showed its gastrointestinal tract was completely empty, and the carcass itself was much smaller than Boris.Dr Tikhonov said:We need to sort out how it happened.'He concluded: 'We suggest that the mother lioness dumped Spartak from the very beginning.'It happens.