© Pichi Chang/Reuters (file photo)

Russia's answer to 'Jurassic Park' will be inhabited by born-again woolly mammoths in less than ten years, said the acting head of Russia's Sakha Republic, Aisen Nikolaev.This 'miracle' will happen within a decade, Nikolaev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, pointing to the country's collaboration with Korean and Japanese scientists.The Sakha Republic -also known as Yakutia- is home to Pleistocene Park, an ice-age version of Jurassic park that is seeking to recreate the ecosystem that was dominant when mammoths thrived.All prerequisites for this are there," he said, adding that the technology was developing at an explosive pace.Back in 2012 a research institute in the Sakha Republic signed an agreement with South Korea's Sooam Biotech Research Foundation outlining their intention to produce a living mammoth.The majority of woolly mammoths were wiped out 10,000 years ago; however a small population endured in Northern Siberia for some 6,000 more years after the mammoths of the mainland had died off.