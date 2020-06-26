Three Gorges Dam
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
With the heaviest floods in 70+ years covering China under unprecedented amounts of flood water, recent talk of the Three Gorges Dam over-topping or collapsing is making the rounds. This is my best guess what will happen as the reservoir fills and flood gates are opened to full volume with down river flooding that will severely reduce crop yields moving into 2020 harvest season.


Sources