© AFP



"Decisions about Israelis extending sovereignty to those places are decisions for the Israelis to make. We are talking to all of the countries in the region about how it is we can manage this process for our end-state objective.



"I regret only that the Palestinian Authority has refused to participate in that. I remain hopeful that in the coming weeks, we can begin to make real progress towards achieving that."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated Wednesday thatPompeo told reporters:at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's indication that he will move ahead as soon as next week to annex much of the occupied West Bank, sayingBut Pompeo said that both Netanyahu and Gulf states backed a Middle East plan unveiled in January by President Donald Trump, which gives the blessing to Israel for annexation and allows for a demilitarized Palestinian state.