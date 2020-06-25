© AP



where the Qijiang river reached historic levels.

Qijiang river at Wucha in Jiangjin District, jumped more than 5 metres above flood level,

Over 11 million affected by floods since May

Social Media

6月21号起 贵州省

遭受新一轮暴雨"袭击"

贵州13县发布山洪灾害黄色预警



截至 6 月 22 号



贵州省多地暴雨成洪灾！

山体滑坡、桥梁受损，水电道路中断



其中桐梓县6乡镇全降暴雨

木瓜镇道路积水已达4米多 pic.twitter.com/8p12GMVaK5 — 刘妞妞2 (@niuniu_Liu2) June 22, 2020

6月21号起 贵州省

遭受新一轮暴雨"袭击"

贵州13县发布山洪灾害黄色预警



截至 6 月 22 号



贵州省多地暴雨成洪灾！

山体滑坡、桥梁受损，水电道路中断



其中桐梓县6乡镇全降暴雨

木瓜镇道路积水已达4米多 pic.twitter.com/8p12GMVaK5 — 刘妞妞2 (@niuniu_Liu2) June 22, 2020

The flood situation has worsened in Guizhou Province, southwest China, with 74,000 people now affected in 12 counties or cities, including Tongzi and Huishui Counties, Zunyi, Tongren and Qiandongnan.Heavy rain in the area has increased river levels in neighbouring Chongqing municipality,On 22 June, thestanding at 205.56 metres. The Puhe River in the district was also extremely high, reaching around 0.5 metres above flood level at Shijiaozhen in Qijiang district around the same period.Authorities said a total of 43,725 people were affected and hundreds of houses damaged or destroyed in Qijiang District of Chongqing as of 22 June. Local media reports suggest between 40,000 and 100,000 people have been displaced across Chongqing.according to China's National Water and Rain Information service.Rivers and dams are also extremely high in eastern parts of China. Local authorities in Anhui Province have begun a wide scale release of water in dams and reservoirs. In neighbouring Zhejiang Province, rivers exceeded warning levels in at least 7 locations, as of 25 June.Over the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has affected Guizhou's southern neighbour, Guangxi Province. According to figures from China's National Meteorological Center, Wuming recorded 257.4 mm of rain in 24 hours to 25 June, Qinzhou 192.8 mm and Debao 148.4 mm.According to China's Ministry of Emergency Management, as of 24 June, flood disasters that began in late May have affected 11.22 million people in 26 provincial regions, including Guangxi, Guizhou, Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Chongqing.