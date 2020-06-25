Lightning has killed six people -four in Saptari and two in Makwanpur district on Thursday.According to the District Police Office, Makwanpur, Samjhana Ghising (17 years old) and Bina Ghising (25 years old) of Bakaiya Rural Municipality were killed by lightning.According to the District Police Office, Saptari, Chhedi Thakur (60 years) and Bechan Yadav(27 years) from Mahadev Rural Municipality-2 were killed by lightning near the Koshi Barrage. They had gone to bathe in the Koshi River.Similarly, a 30 years old lady, Latita Devi Yadav of Dakneshwari Municipality-9 was also struck and killed by lightning while she was working in her fields on the same day.Likewise, 45 years old KC Lal Shah from Rajgadh Rural Municipality who had sustained serious injuries due to lightning also breathed his last at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital, Rajbiraj while undergoing treatment, according to Superintendent of Police, Krishna Prasai. Another lightning victim, Asha Mandal (18 years) is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.