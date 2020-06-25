Earth Changes
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake off eastern coast of Japan rattles Tokyo
The Japan Times
Thu, 25 Jun 2020 07:07 UTC
The 4:47 a.m. quake, which originated at a depth of about 36 kilometers, registered as lower 5 on nation's shindo seismic intensity scale of 7 in the city of Asahi, Chiba Prefecture. The agency warned that quakes of similar intensity may follow over the next week in areas that experienced strong swaying.
An intensity of lower 5 means people are likely to become frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable, according to the agency.
"After a shock that felt like something pushing up from below, swaying lasted for 30 seconds to 1 minute," said a male clerk at a convenience store in Asahi. "But nothing fell off shelves and no glasses broke."
A woman in her 80s broke her left leg after she woke during the quake and fell down in her home in Ichihara, Chiba, where tremors measuring an intensity of 4 on the shindo scale were recorded, according to authorities.
KYODO
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
Dante once said that the hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in a period of moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.
