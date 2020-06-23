A Bengal tiger snatched a man off a fishing boat in eastern India, dragging him away into a mangrove swamp as his children looked on in horror, the man's son said June 19.The attack happened June 18 as Sushil Manjhi and his son and daughter were crab fishing in a stream in the Sunderbans National Park.The attack underlines the difficult existence of millions of poor Indians who make a living by scavenging in forests and rivers, often at risk from wild predators. Many villagers fish for crabs in the Sunderbans — even though it's illegal in the protected reserve — because they fetch a good price at markets in nearby towns.The national park is one of the largest reserves for the royal Bengal tiger.India has more than half of the 3,200 tigers believed to be left in the wild in the world. But as the country undergoes breakneck development to accommodate the growth of its 1.2 billion people, tiger habitats have been shrinking.The big cat's numbers have also dwindled because of rampant poaching to feed a flourishing market for tiger organs and bones in China.Source: AP