Last week, Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote James Baker, the director of the Office of Net Assessments, seeking information concerning ONA's potential involvement in Spygate. The chair of the Finance Committee had previously asked Baker for all records related to Crossfire Hurricane's go-to informant, Stephan Halper, but as Grassley's follow-up letter made clear, Baker's response was greatly lacking.In addition to pushing for more answers about Halper, Grassley is now demanding answers about Baker's alleged role in leaking details about Michael Flynn's conversation with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, to the press.Grassley's June 18, 2020 letter opened with a recap of his early 2020 request for information "regarding Stefan Halper's work for the Office of Net Assessments." Halper served as a confidential human source for the FBI during the targeting of the Trump campaign, during which time he "secretly recorded several conversations with Trump campaign advisors Carter Page and George Papadopoulos," as well as taping "an extensive conversation with Sam Clovis — a co-chair of the Trump presidential campaign."Instead, ONA claimed ignorance on several of the questions Grassley posed, as revealed in the Feb. 5, 2020 letter Baker sent Grassley in reply to his earlier queries. Grassley's office released a copy of the Feb. 5, 2020, last week along with Grassley's follow-up letter.Of interest was Baker's response to Grassley's questioning about Halper's relationship with Vyacheslav Trubnikov, a known Russian intelligence officer. Halper had listed Trubnikov as a possible reference for one of the ONA contracts and Grassley wanted to know whether Halper had ever disclosed his relationship with Trubnikov to ONA.Also troubling was the ONA's statement that the "security agency found no derogatory information" on Halper. Initially, one must wonder if Halper's connection to Trubnikov even received mention in Halper's file.As an FBI source, the bureau would maintain a "Delta" file, or database on Halper to record agents' interactions with him, as well as other relevant information about the confidential human sources.That the ONA maintained it was "not aware of any purported relationship" between Halper and Trubnikov, even after inquiring of the security agency that supports the ONA, suggests there was no mention made of Halper's long-standing contact with the Russian intelligence agent.The lack of any derogatory information in Halper's file, notwithstanding his connections with Trubnikov, also proves extremely ironic given that the purported basis for continuing to investigate a retired lieutenant general, former Obama administration director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and Trump's national security advisor were conversations Flynn had with the Russian ambassador after Trump's election.The ONA contract awarded to Halper also raised a second issue for Grassley concerning whether Halper had used any "taxpayer money provided by DoD to recruit, or attempt to recruit, sources for the FBI investigation into the now debunked theory of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia." In response in his Feb. 2020 letter, Baker wrote that "ONA did not receive monies or direction of any kind from the FBI," and that "[i]f Professor Halper used any money provided by the DoD in the ways described it would have been unlawful."Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Ron Johnson, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, are investigating those involved in the targeting of Trump. Both Republican senators have released lists of individuals they intend to subpoena, including many top intelligence community and law enforcement officials.It was Halper who first approached Carter Page at a private dinner at a seminar attended by the then-Trump campaign advisor, along with Hillary Clinton surrogate Madeline Albright and Never Trumper Vin Weber.Shortly after that conference, Democrats and the media began pushing the Russia collusion hoax. Halper also later sold his acquaintance with Page to the FBI as a basis for being tasked by the Crossfire Hurricane team to further question the Trump aide.Halper also told the FBI he was acquainted with Flynn, although Flynn's attorney Sidney Powell told The Federalist Flynn never met Halper. Whether Halper fed the FBI any supposed intel on Flynn remains unknown. But the recently released transcript from the testimony of David Kramer, a longtime associate of the late Sen. John McCain, suggests Halper may have fed Steele supposed intel on Flynn.Kramer told congressional oversight committees that Steele had told him in 2016 "that he believed Michael Flynn was having an extramarital affair with a Russian woman." Steele did not include that "intel" in his dossier, Kramer testified, stating : "There was one thing he mentioned tome that is not included here, and that is he believe that Mr. Flynn had an extramarital affair with a Russian woman in the U.K." Kramer later clarified that the "Russian woman" "may have been a dual citizen."Last week's release by Grassley, however, raises more questions than Halper's connection to the targeting of Flynn and other Trump team members. The long-time Iowa senator is now expressly inquiring about any role Baker and his cohorts had in leaking information about Flynn's calls with the Russian ambassador to the press.Getting answers to Grassley's questions will help expose some of the breadth and depth of the greatest political scandal our country has ever faced, but so much more is required. Last week's release by Grassley, however, raises more questions than Halper's connection to the targeting of Flynn and other Trump team members. The long-time Iowa senator is now expressly inquiring about any role Baker and his cohorts had in leaking information about Flynn's calls with the Russian ambassador to the press.Getting answers to Grassley's questions will help expose some of the breadth and depth of the greatest political scandal our country has ever faced, but so much more is required. Hopefully, the U.S. attorneys charged by Attorney General William Barr are exploring all of these details, including what role, if any, Halper has played in the entire affair.