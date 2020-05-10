Brennan is not happy that his plot to sabotage and ultimately remove President Trump from office is being exposed.

it revealed all the Russian collusion hoaxers admitted under oath they found no evidence Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

Former CIA Director and Spygate ringleader John Brennan lashed out at President Trump on Saturday after the DOJ dropped its case against Flynn.The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn Thursday after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey's FBI.The DOJ said in its motion to dismiss thatDuring an interview on Fox & Friends Friday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump, "Why did it take a judge to release these [Flynn] documents and where was the FBI Director Chris Wray? Why did he not put this out?"President Trump replied, ".""It is unsurprising President Trump enjoys wallowing in his fetid self-indulgence, but I find it surreal that so many other government officials encourage his ignorance, incompetence, & destructive behavior," said Brennan."BTW, history will be written by the righteous, not by his lickspittle." he added.House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff had no choice but to release the Russia probe transcripts, and as expected,Grenell was then seen walking another satchel of documents to the DOJ on Thursday and according to Fox News, the "satchel" contained more transcripts to be released shortly.Fox News host Shannon Bream said on Friday that there is MUCH MORE coming next week including a "bombshell" from the intelligence community.Buckle up, Brennan!