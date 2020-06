© Bloomberg / Getty Images

Here are the latest 10 news-reports from the indispensable best reporters on Wall Street's corruptness, Pam and Russ Martens, at their indispensable news-site, "Wall Street on Parade" Wall Street on Parade reports during 10-22 June 2020:By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 22, 2020 ~ President Donald Trump has been sacking federal watchdogs at the speed of a bullet train. In just a six-week period in April and May, the President fired five Inspectors General of federal agencies. In last Friday night's coup d'état, Attorney General William Barr, acting as consigliere for the President, ousted the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the federal prosecutor that oversees prosecutions of Wall Street banks in that district. The privately owned Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which is in charge of the bulk of the Fed's bailout programs, also resides in that district.. Clayton represented 8 of the ... Continue reading → By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 20, 2020 ~ Shortly after 9 p.m. last evening, the U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, stunned prosecutors in the Southern District of New York with the announcement that their boss, Geoffrey Berman, was stepping down as U.S. Attorney in that District and would be replaced with the sitting Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, who lacks even a shred of criminal prosecution experience.Clayton was a former partner at Wall Street's go-to law firm, Sullivan & Cromwell, which is currently representing Goldman in the criminal case and representing JPMorgan in various matters.The breaking news last night went downhill from there. Several hours after Barr's announcement, Berman ... Continue reading → By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 18, 2020 ~ As corporate-friendly Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee engaged in effusive praise at hearings this week over the efforts of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to quickly establish a plethora of corporate bailout facilities, the voices of Wall Street veterans have struck a different chord.Earlier this week, CNBC anchor Melissa Lee interviewed Sven Henrich, the Lead Market Strategist at Northman Trader. Henrich savaged the Fed's recent interventions in the market, stating the following:And no red line shall remain uncrossed. "The Fed has basically ... Continue reading → By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 18, 2020 ~ There is fresh evidence thatThe Fed has set up a program called the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF). That Fed program is reimbursing small banks for the small business loans that they made under the Paycheck Protection Program which was established by Congress in the CARES Act and being overseen by the Small Business Administration (SBA). According to the Fed, the idea is to reimburse these banks around the country for the PPP loans so that they can make fresh loans to other struggling consumers and businesses. The banks simply post the PPP ... Continue reading → By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 17, 2020 ~ The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was authorized by Congress under the CARES Act and is being overseen by the Small Business Administration (SBA). The goal of the PPP program is to make 1 percent interest loans to small businesses experiencing hardship from the coronavirus crisis and then forgive the loans if the businesses keep their employees on the payroll.Even though the loans are guaranteed against losses by the SBA, the Federal Reserve launched its own program, called the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, to reimburse lenders who make these loans. So far, the Fed has reimbursed $57 billion of these loans as of June 10, out of total loans approved by the SBA of more than $500 billion.The odd thing about those Fed reimbursements is that a stunningAccording to the SBA, as of May 30, there were 5,454 lenders that had made loans in the PPP program. Cross River Bank is just one of those 5,454 lenders and yet it received 9 percent of the Fed's reimbursements. How does that make any sense?... Continue reading → By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 16, 2020 ~ Taxpayers' money is being used to make the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Thus, the public has every right to know the names of the recipients of those loans. Despite originally promising transparency, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is now stonewalling Congress on releasing a list of the recipients.Congress sold the plan to the public on the basis that the loans would go to small businesses with less than 500 employees. The funds were to be predominantly used to keep workers employed and allow the businesses to survive the coronavirus shutdowns.Instead,... Continue reading → By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 15, 2020 ~ Without any Congressional hearings on the matter,. While the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C. is deemed an "independent federal agency," with its Chair and Governors appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate, the 12 regional Fed banks are private corporations owned by the member banks in their region.As settled law under John L. Lewis v. United States confirms: "Each Federal Reserve Bank is a separate corporation owned by commercial banks in its region." In the case of the New York Fed, which is located in the Wall Street area of Manhattan, its largest shareowners are behemoth multinational banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. So what the USA Patriot Act effectively did was to ... Continue reading → By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 12, 2020 ~Citigroup fared the worst, losing 13.37 percent of its market value versus a broader market decline of 5.89 percent on the S&P 500 Index. Bank of America didn't look like much of a source of strength either, losing 10.04 percent on the day. The largest bank in the country, JPMorgan Chase, whose CEO, Jamie Dimon, perpetually brags about its "fortress balance sheet," lost 8.34 percent. For a close look at what's hiding in the tall weeds behind that fortress, see here Just the afternoon before this bank carnage, this is what the Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, had to say in his press conference about the U.S. banking system (which, of course, the Fed has been in charge of supervising in order to prevent another catastrophic blowup as occurred in 2008): ... Continue reading → By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 11, 2020 ~ Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's press conferences are typically snooze sessions. Yesterday's virtual press conference got off to a similar start with mainstream media reporters asking about inflation and monetary policy instead of the more critical questions they should have been asking in the midst of the worst labor market and business closures since the Great Depression and food pantry lines that stretch for blocks.Fortunately, two reporters shook things up at the very end of the press conference. Nancy Marshall-Genzer of Marketplace, which airs on public media stations, bluntly asked Powell this: "Is there more the Fed could do to deal with inequality, for example, use the Black unemployment rate as a benchmark."Powell's answer was an abomination. First Powell stated that inequality is not related to monetary policy. Next, he decided to target a more specific villain - ... Continue reading → By Pam Martens and Russ Martens: June 10, 2020 ~The latest Wall Street bank bailout to come out of hiding is the Fed's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF). This program was supposed to buy up corporate bonds in the secondary market in order to help corporate bond markets regain liquidity. Thus far, the only thing the SMCCF has bought up are Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) holding investment grade and junk-rated bonds.The SMCCF program began operations on May 12. By May 18 the Fed had spent $1.58 billion buying up ETFs. The ultimate goal of the facility, at this point, is to ... Continue reading →