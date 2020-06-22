© Hassan Ammar | AP



The media's monsters

The two greatest armies in modern history have failed to achieve what the Syrian Army has accomplished. In Afghanistan, fewer than 10 percent of the number of terrorists in Syria were able to defeat two armies: the Red Soviet Army and the U.S. Army.



But, the Syrian Army defeated such terrorism. The Syrian Army fought battles that can be classified as new in military science. The Syrian Army fought above ground and underground battles in addition to their battles against the media war, intelligence war, information war, economic war, gang and street-to-street wars. Despite all of that, the Syrian Army achieved victory. Therefore, can we imagine the magnitude of the sacrifices made in this respect by the Syrian Army?"

Wounded veterans prepare for life after war

I am discharged from the army but I want to go back. We want this war to be over."

Meeting the needs of sanctions-ravaged Syrians

We study the cases to know what are the needs of the people here. We visit their houses. We don't implement any plan without knowing what is needed and knowing that the plan will meet their needs.



We have a law department which, among other things, helps people who have lost their identity papers during the war."

We also support them with courses on how they can start their own businesses, how to market their products and business. After the workshop we provide them money to start their own businesses, some are loans and others they don't need to repay. After the courses, we connect the beneficiaries with factories or places of work. And others start their own small businesses."

More misery from the West: increased sanctions

In 2002, then-Under Secretary of State John Bolton added Syria (and Libya, Cuba) to the "rogue states" of George W Bush's "Axis of Evil,"...meaning Syria was on the list of countries to "bring democracy to" (aka destroy) even back then.



Anthony Cartalucci's "U.S. Planned Syrian Civilian Catastrophe Since 2007" laid out a number of pivotal statements and events regarding not only the war on Syria but also the events which would be falsely-dubbed the "Arab Spring." Points include: General Wesley Clark's revelation of U.S. plans to destroy the governments of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

Seymour Hersh's 2007 "The Redirection" on NATO and allies' arming and training of sectarian extremists to create sectarian divide in Lebanon, Syria and beyond. The 2009 Brookings Institution report, "Which Path to Persia?," on plans to weaken Syria and Lebanon, to later attack Iran.



Further, as reported: U.S. funding to the Syrian opposition began flowing under the Bush administration in 2005.

Since its founding in October 2011, the Syrian National Council has received $20.4 million from Libya, $15 million from Qatar, $5 million from the UAE. Former French Minister for Foreign Affairs, Roland Dumas, in a June 2013 TV interview spoke of his meeting (two years prior) with British officials who confessed that:



Britain was organizing an invasion of rebels into Syria. This operation goes way back. It was prepared, preconceived and planned...."

The Caesar Act

The sanctions on Syria have been imposed since I could remember. Firstly in 1979, when the U.S. first designated Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism for its roll in support of the PLO and the Palestinian cause.



‏In 2004, a new set of sanctions was imposed by Bush the son after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and after Syria refusing to kneel to the demands of the new world order.



Since the so-called "uprisings" began in March 2011, the Obama administration intensely pursued calibrated sanctions to deprive the Syrian government of the resources it needs to quell the terror and violence inflicted on the Syrian population by Obama's supported Nusra and ISIS terror groups, and to pressure the Syrian president to give in and resign, "to allow for a democratic transition as the Syrian people demand." Which could not be further away from the truth, since President Assad, by most Western reports, continued to enjoy no less than 70% popularity amongst all Syrians.



All these sanctions up to the new Caesar Act were bearable since Syria has always pride itself of being self-sufficient economically and never needed help from the international community, and refused to be in debt to the IMF or the World Bank.



The Caesar Act of 2019 came in direct response to the series of victories by the Syrian Army against terrorists across the whole country, setting the stage to the final battle of Idlib, the terrorists' final hotbed."

When I was in Syria last October, a man told me his wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer, but because of the sanctions he couldn't get her the conventional treatments most in the West would avail of.



In 2016, in Aleppo, before it was liberated of al-Qaeda and co, Dr. Nabil Antaki told me how -because of the sanctions- it had taken him well over a year to get a simple part for his gastroenterology practice.



In 2015, visiting Damascus' University Hospital, where bed after bed was occupied by a child maimed by terrorists' shelling (from Ghouta), a nurse told me:



"We have so many difficulties to ensure that we have antibiotics, specialized medicines, maintenance of the equipment... Because of the sanctions, many parts are not available, we have difficulties obtaining them.

We managed to get a meeting in the White House. We met Rob Malley, a top-notch assistant or adviser of Obama at that time. I asked them: 'How in the world could your heart let you block chemotherapy from going to people with cancer in Syria?'

The U.S. and allied Western countries imposing the sanctions on Syria should be imprisoned for their crimes against humanity and their support of terrorism in Syria.

...when EU backed "rebels" began a systematic campaign of burning & looting thousands of factories in Aleppo, including my own!" The EU, he continued, "sanctioned the Syrian economy to make things worse for our people!"

I started working this year, my savings are in Syrian pounds. Now, they've lost half their value, or more. This Caesar Act, what it already has done to us is to contribute to the collapse of the Syrian currency.



We're unable to buy food like chicken and meat, now, they're way too expensive. Even milk. We're not living a normal life, we have anxiety because our future is not stable.



Before, 500 Syrian pounds were equal to US$1 (Note: before 2011 it was around 50 Syrian pounds to the dollar). Now, it has reached 3,000 Syrian pounds, so our salaries are much less now."