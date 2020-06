© Unknown

This law - purportedly named after a Syrian army officer who smuggled out thousands of photos of torture by the Syrian army in prisons -and the provision of spare parts for the energy and aviation sectors in Syria.freezing the assets of individuals who deal with Syria and invalidating any visa to America. Who will abide by this law, and what are its consequences for Syria, Lebanon, and the countries that stand beside Syria?Torture is a common practice in many nations around the world. 54 countries (Middle Eastern and African nations but also western countries like Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and more) supported US " extraordinary renditions " in 2001 and secret detentions under President Barack Obama . Washington thus lacks any moral authority to claim opposition to torture as a basis for its policies.stripping people of their most basic rights, and generally violating human rights in defiance of the Geneva convention and above all the 1984 UN convention against torture. James Mitchell, a CIA contract psychiatrist who helped draft and apply " enhanced interrogation techniques ", disclosed several methods approved by the US administration to torture prisoners placed in detention in " black sites " outside the US, illegally but with official authorisation.showed the world that the US use of torture and illegal methods of interrogation against detainees in Iraq.Thus, US sanctions on Syria cannot plausibly indicate US concern for human values and opposition to the abuse of power. Moreover, the US administration's adherence to its own Constitution is in grave doubt, given the reaction of the security forces against demonstrators in America in response to widespread racial discrimination and racially motivated police attacks.They keep trying, and in this case, imagine that through harsh sanctions against Syria and its allies they can achieve what they have failed to accomplish through many years of war and destruction.In the 1990s, the US imposed sanctions on Iraq ( oil-for-food ). Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi citizens died as a result of US sanctions on Iraq without Saddam Hussein's regime and his entourage being affected. Consequently,The US fails to realize that it is no longer the only superpower in the world, and in the Middle East in particular. Russia has done what many thought was impossible and elbowed its way into the Levant to remain in Syria and confront NATO at the borders. China has followed as a rising economic superpower to make its way into the Middle East, mainly Iraq and Syria . Iran has already a strong presence and powerful allies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Palestine. These three countries, along with Syria, are playing a leading role in actively eliminating US hegemony in this part of the world.Lebanon's only land borders are through Syria since Israel is considered an enemy. Any national economic plan to revitalise the abundant local agriculture sector and export to Syria, Iraq or other countries in the Gulf would fail if "Caesar's Law" were put into effect.Besides, the current Lebanese government risks falling if it implements the US sanctions. Washington is not providing any financial assistance to the Lebanese economy in crisis and clearly has no intention of offering necessary and immediate help to the crippled Lebanese economy. The US, as has become the norm, seeks to impose sanctions and conditions on the nations it targets but offers little in return to affected countries. In the case of Lebanon, its budget deficit is close to 100 billion dollars following decades of corruption and mismanagement.It does not consider the US an enemy but neither is it likely to follow US dictates, since it is close to the " March 8 Alliance " whose strongest members are not US friendly. Hence, the only solution for this government or any future government is to go east towards China, Russia and Iran. America will likely lose in Lebanon, with its " March 14 Alliance " allies rendered voiceless and powerless.There is no doubt that the Christian party within the "March 8" political group will be challenged and affected by US sanctions. These have an international relationship to look after and maintain as well as external bank accounts. Regardless,Even more, Iran is certainly not unhappy that the US blocked the return and reopening of Gulf countries' embassies - who dare not disobey the US wishes - in Syria. Gulf companies related to projects in the field of industry, trade and energy. Iran has already challenged US and EU sanctions on Syria by sending oil tankers to Damascus . Also, Tehran sent five tankers to Venezuela, another country suffering from harsh US sanctions.and fulfilling the Syrian army needs to come up to full strength. It supplied Syria with squadrons of the updated MiG-29 fighters this month in a clear message to the US and its "Caesar Act" sanctions.As for China, it is now in a " cold war " situation over US accusations that Beijing is responsible for the outbreak of COVID-19 . The US is seeking to prevent Beijing from doing business with the European market, and particularly to prevent Europe from embracing China's 5G network and technology.and to call off its billion-dollar contracts signed with China to avoid "hurting the relationship with the US". Moreover, the Iraqi-US relationship took a severe blow when the former Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi signed off on a $20 billion " oil for reconstruction " agreement with China.As for Syria, it will never accept starvation nor buckle under the US's economic siege. President Bashar al-Assad is reconstructing the liberated areas under the government forces' controls. He is rebuilding infrastructure for the Syrian population present in the homeland, excluding the areas abandoned by refugees who fled the country many of whom will not return.in refugee camps outside the control of the government or in nearby bordering countries. Those refugees are financed and looked after by the international community and the United Nations. This relieves the central government of a considerable financial burden.Consequently, Syria does not need to reconstruct the refugees' homes or provide them with oil, electricity, schools, infrastructure and subsidies for as long as Western countries want them to stay outside Syria.President Assad will work with Iran, Russia and China to secure his needs. Iran has defied US-European sanctions by sending oil tankers to Syria through the Straits of Gibraltar twice. Iran is building drug and medicine factories in Syria, and is also working on other projects that it shares with Russia and China.This is the long-awaited dream of the "Axis of Resistance". Lebanon, Syria and Iraq are looking to Asia to reverse the US-European sanctions against them and their allies in the Middle East.Iran, Russia, China and Syria are uniting as allies with an integrated project against US hegemony. There is no place for the domination of one state over another in this gathering of nations because solidarity is required to help Syria, for example, stand as a healthy and reliable country to confront the US. Their strength grows as the weakness of the US becomes more apparent, at a time when President Donald Trump is struggling domestically and his world influence is weakening.This policy can no longer be effective because the Russian - Chinese - Iranian alliance has now become important to many countries in the Middle East. The influence of this alliance now extends to the Caribbean Sea.