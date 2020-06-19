Summary / Abstract

the "COVID peak" results from an accelerated mass homicide of immune-vulnerable individuals

Cause-of-death-attribution data is intrinsically unreliable

Farr uses this epidemic to chide physicians mildly on their narrow views pointing out that sharp increases were observed not only in influenza itself but in bronchitis, pneumonia and asthma and many other non-respiratory causes, he states: '... there is a strong disposition among some English practitioners not only to localize disease but to see nothing but the local disease. Hence, although it is certain that the high mortality on record was the immediate result of the epidemic of influenza, the deaths referred to that cause are only 1,157.'

... the decision to classify deaths into "pneumonia and influenza" is subjective and potentially inconsistent. On one hand, the effect of influenza or influenza-related pneumonia may be underestimated because underlying chronic diseases, particularly in the elderly, are usually noted as the cause of death on the death certificate. On the other hand, after influenza activity has been publicly reported there may be an increased tendency to classify deaths as due to "pneumonia and influenza," thereby amplifying the rate of increase in P&I deaths or, when a decline in influenza activity is reported, a bias toward decreasing the classification of deaths related to "pneumonia and influenza" may result. Surveys to evaluate these possibilities have not been done.

That is why rigorous epidemiological studies rely instead on all-cause mortality data, which cannot be altered by observational or reporting bias

Year-to-year winter-burden mortality in mid-latitude nations is robustly regular

Given that mortality from cancer showed virtually no seasonality pattern, the seasonality of overall mortality is driven mostly by seasonality of both CVD [cardiovascular diseases] and non-CVD/non-cancer mortality. For these conditions, and particularly for CVD, exposure to cold is a plausible explanation for the observed seasonality, given relationship of cold climate with latitude. Several longitudinal studies have demonstrated that a decrease in outdoor temperature was associated with a rise in all-cause mortality. However, other latitude-dependent factors, such as dietary habits, sun exposure (vitamin D levels) and human parasitic and infectious agents might also play a role.



The magnitude of the seasonal pattern for CVD mortality was higher than that for all-cause mortality. The seasonality of CVD mortality might be partly due to the joint seasonality of several known CVD risk factors, as described previously. Similarly, lifestyle factors such as diet and physical activity also tend to differ during summer and winter months. Moreover, exposure to cold increases energy expenditure, peripheral vasoconstriction and cardiac afterload, thus potentially triggering myocardial ischemia 6 and stroke. Finally, winter prone influenza infection might also be a trigger for CVD deaths by exacerbating CVD conditions or due to secondary complications. This is likely to be the case of concentration of air pollutants.



The seasonality of non-CVD/non-cancer mortality can relate to the facts that chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pneumonia are frequent diseases in this category and that these disease are exacerbated by influenza, other influenza-like infections and concentrations of air pollutants, which are all more frequent in winter. A few other diseases in the non-CVD/non-cancer category also present a seasonal pattern, e.g. depression, suicide, and oesophageal variceal bleeding.

Why is the winter-burden pattern of mortality so regular and persistent?

"Aerosol viabilities reported in this paper are based on the ratio of virus titre to radioactive count in suspension and cloud samples, and can be criticized on the ground that test and tracer materials were not physically identical."

It means that the seasonality of P&I mortality is directly driven by absolute-humidity-controlled contagiousness of the viral respiratory diseases.

It additionally implies that the transmission vector must be small aerosol particles in fluid suspension in air, breathed deeply into the lungs, indoors; not hypothesized routes such as actual fluid or fomite contact, and not large droplets and spit (that are quickly gravitationally removed from the air, or captured in the mouth and digestive system).

And it means that social distancing, masks, and handwashing can have little effect in the actual epidemic spread during the winter season (see: Rancourt, 2020).

"Half of the 16 samples were positive, and their total virus concentrations ranged from 5,800 to 37,000 genome copies m−3. On average, 64 percent of the viral genome copies were associated with fine particles smaller than 2.5 µm, which can remain suspended for hours. Modelling of virus concentrations indoors suggested a source strength of 1.6 ± 1.2 × 105 genome copies m−3 air h−1 and a deposition flux onto surfaces of 13 ± 7 genome copies m−2 h−1 by Brownian motion. Over 1 hour, the inhalation dose was estimated to be 30 ± 18 median tissue culture infectious dose (TCID50), adequate to induce infection. These results provide quantitative support for the idea that the aerosol route could be an important mode of influenza transmission."

most respiratory viruses are as infective in humans as in tissue culture having optimal laboratory susceptibility

the 50%-probability MID ("TCID50") has variably been found to be in the range 100−1000 virions

there are typically 103−107 virions per aerolized influenza droplet with diameter 1 μm − 10 μm

the 50%-probability MID easily fits into a single (one) aerolized droplet

A classic description of dose-response assessment is provided by Haas (1993).

Zwart et al. (2009) provided the first laboratory proof, in a virus-insect system, that the action of a single virion can be sufficient to cause disease.

Baccam et al. (2006) calculated from empirical data that, with influenza A in humans, "we estimate that after a delay of ~6 h, infected cells begin producing influenza virus 9 and continue to do so for ~5 h. The average lifetime of infected cells is ~11 h, and the half-life of free infectious virus is ~3 h. We calculated the [in-body] basic reproductive number, R0, which indicated that a single infected cell could produce ~22 new productive infections."

Brooke et al. (2013) showed that, contrary to prior modeling assumptions, although not all influenza-A-infected cells in the human body produce infectious progeny (virions), nonetheless, 90% of infected cell are significantly impacted, rather than simply surviving unharmed.

That has not occurred since the unique flu pandemic of 1918

A simple model of viral respiratory disease de facto virulence

All-cause mortality analysis of COVID-19

In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher. [...]



And we have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear. [...]



This is not just a public health crisis, it is a crisis that will touch every sector - so every sector and every individual must be involved in the fight.



I have said from the beginning that countries must take a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach, built around a comprehensive strategy to prevent infections, save lives and minimize impact. [...]



I remind all countries that we are calling on you to activate and scale up your emergency response mechanisms; Communicate with your people about the risks and how they can protect themselves - this is everybody's business; Find, isolate, test and treat every case and trace every contact; Ready your hospitals; [...] (my emphasis)

It is remarkably sharp or narrow, having a full-width at half-maximum of the peak, relative to the summer baseline, of approximately only 4 weeks. By comparison, the sharp peaks in the infectious seasons ending in 2015 and 2018 have such full-widths of 14 and 9 weeks, respectively.

It occurs later in the infectious season than any other large sharp peak ever seen for the USA, surging after week-11 of 2020.

It surge occurs immediately after the WHO declared the pandemic, in perfect synchronicity, as seen in both Europe, and England and Wales, which are an ocean apart from the USA.

The presence of a "COVID peak" is positively correlated with the share of COVID-19-assigned deaths occurring in nursing homes and assisted living facilities

Interpreting the all-cause mortality "COVID peak"

Its sharpness, with a full-width at half-maximum of only approximately 4 weeks;

Its lateness in the infectious-season cycle, surging after week-11 of 2020, which is unprecedented for any large sharp-peak feature;

The synchronicity of the onset of its surge, across continents, and immediately following the WHO declaration of the pandemic;

and its USA state-to-state absence or presence for the same viral ecology on the same territory being correlated with nursing home events and government actions rather than any known viral strain discernment.

The robustly persistent and regular winter-burden patterns of all-cause mortality, across the modern era of epidemiology, and across nations in two hemispheres;

The newfound (2010) understanding that transmissivity is controlled by absolute humidity, and that the transmission vector is small aerosol particles taken deeply into the lungs;

The increasing recognition of metabolic energy budgeting as the paradigm for understanding death from infectious diseases with comorbidity conditions, while recognizing that the immune system has hierarchical control over metabolic energy budgeting, second only to cognition of external imminent danger;

and the increasing understanding of the dominant role of metabolic stress (including stress cognition, perceived stress) in depressing immune system response capacity.

the "COVID peak" represents an accelerated mass homicide of immune-vulnerable individuals, and individuals made more immune-vulnerable, by government and institutional actions

Hawryluck et al. (2004), on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) arising from medical quarantine.

Richardson et al. (2020), on statistical proof that mechanical ventilators killed critical COVID-19 patients.

Media articles and institutional memos

"New health care data suggests that almost half of all coronavirus patients placed on ventilators die, first reported by CNN. The data was gathered at Northwell Health, New York state's largest hospital system. It revealed that about 20 percent of COVID-19 patients passed away, and 88 percent of those placed on ventilators died."

"Sue Nimegeers's mother never had COVID-19, but she still counts her as a victim of the disease. "She never tested positive, but the chaos of the pandemic itself around us, we feel, took her from us just way too soon," Nimegeers told the board of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Friday."

"Mr Ford said a full investigation has been launched into the allegations, which included claims that facilities smelt of rotten food, infested with cockroaches and flies, and that elderly people were left for hours "crying for help with staff not responding"."

"Yoram Lass: It is the first epidemic in history which is accompanied by another epidemic - the virus of the social networks. These new media have brainwashed entire populations. What you get is fear and anxiety, and an inability to look at real data. And therefore you have all the ingredients for monstrous hysteria. It is what is known in science as positive feedback or a snowball effect. The government is afraid of its constituents. Therefore, it implements draconian measures. The constituents look at the draconian measures and become even more hysterical."

"New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday brushed off calls for the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the massive number of deaths in the state's nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic - claiming he was only following guidelines from the Trump administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While no formal probe has been announced, the speculation comes amid scrutiny of his March 25 directive that required nursing homes to take on new patients infected with COVID-19."

"During this global health emergency, all NHs must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs. Residents are deemed appropriate for return to a NH upon a determination by the hospital physician or designee that the resident is medically stable for return. [...] No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confmned or suspected diagnosis ofCOVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission."

"Based on a new analysis of state-by-state COVID-19 fatality reports, it is clear that the most underappreciated aspect of the novel coronavirus pandemic is its effect on a specific population of Americans: those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities."

"Lockdowns were sold months ago on the idea of 'flattening the curve'. In most places there never was much of a curve to flatten, yet the lockdowns are still in place. Tens of millions are now having their lives destroyed - for the crime of breathing."

"Hosting Covid-19 patients in nursing homes was like lighting a match in a haystack."

"Most of the nursing- and retirement-home residents who have succumbed to COVID-19 in Canada died inside the virus-stricken, understaffed facilities as hospital beds sat empty."

"In the end, it does not come down to country- or even city-level statistics. It comes down to people. Each individual catches the bug or not, lives or dies. Not because of their country, but because of themselves, their health, their circumstances. Any given individual might have benefited from self-quarantine and loss of job. Just as any given individual might have come to a bad end from a lockdown."

"It's standard for Medicare to pay a hospital roughly three times as much for a patient who goes on a ventilator, as for one who doesn't. Medicare is paying a 20% add-on to its regular hospital payments for the treatment of COVID-19 victims. That's a result of a federal stimulus law."

"An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter — the disease's highest death toll in at least four decades. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, revealed the total in an interview Tuesday night with The Associated Press."

Footnotes

WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 - 11 March 2020

Scientific references