© Sputnik / Alexey Druzhinin

There can be no doubt that the summit of Russia, China, France, the United States, and the UK can play an important role in finding common answers to modern challenges and threats.

In 1945, they defeated Adolf Hitler and Imperial Japan. Now, 75 years on, Vladimir Putin believes that the present global health and economic emergency requires the Second World War allies to unite once more.In a lengthy op-ed, published in American foreign policy journal 'The National Interest' and Russian government newspaper 'Rossiyskaya Gazeta,' the Russian president discusses the reasons behind the rise of the Nazis. He also outlines the benefits of the post-war world order, which he now believes needs to be renewed.Putin cites the weakness of the League of Nations as one of the principal causes of the conflict. As a result, he praises the winners for setting up the United Nations, with a solid legal foundation, to help prevent future hot wars between great powers.Today, with the Covid-19 pandemic, and resultant economic fallout, he urges the chief allies - who now comprise the permanent membership of the UN Security Council - to pull together.The leaders of Britain, China, France and the United States have already agreed to hold a summit proposed by the Russian government. Next week, Moscow will play host to a postponed 'Victory Day' parade celebrating the defeat of the Nazis.Such an event would "demonstrate a common commitment to the spirit of alliance, to those high humanist ideals and values for which our fathers and grandfathers were fighting shoulder to shoulder," Putin concludes.However, he praises the decisive role played by all the Allies in the final victory, especially the assistance "in providing the Red Army with ammunition, raw materials, food and equipment. And that help was significant - about seven percent of the total military production of the Soviet Union.""It is a duty of ours - all those who take political responsibility and primarily representatives of the victorious powers in the Second World War - to guarantee that this system is maintained and improved," Putin stresses.