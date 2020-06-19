Puppet Masters
Stopping Star Wars: American militarization of outer space is latest threat to US-Russia relations - Roscosmos
RT
Thu, 18 Jun 2020 10:02 UTC
"We are consistently speaking out, using all possible negotiating platforms, including the Conference on Disarmament, in order to [encourage] the adoption of a resolution," he said, in a post on the state-owned organization's website.
According to Saveliev, Russia wants to establish a comprehensive partnership with the United States in the field of space exploration. The Roscosmos official added that Moscow is of the view that it should be done in the spirit of reciprocity and equality.
Saveliev emphasized Moscow's deep concerns about the militarization of space by the US, and warned that the process could disrupt already fragile Russian-American relations in this area.
President Vladimir Putin said last year that Russia has always opposed, and continues to oppose, the idea of an extraterrestrial arms race. The US Department of Defense recently developed a Space Defense Strategy in response to what it perceives as the "threat" from Russia and China. According to Washington, Beijing and Moscow have space weapons that can reduce the military effectiveness of the United States and its allies.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- What kind of "popular revolution" is it when the political and corporate elite are on board?!
- Best of the Web: Is the 'second wave' another Coronavirus hoax?
- Stopping Star Wars: American militarization of outer space is latest threat to US-Russia relations - Roscosmos
- Propaganda alert: New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers
- In the US, the system is rigged!
- Report: German officials placed children with known paedophiles for 30 years
- Anti-vaxxers, anti-mask activists target public health officials in California
- Stunning new Hubble images reveal stars gone haywire
- Rare instance of incest uncovered at prehistoric Newgrange monument in Ireland
- Hairdressers ordered to be silent when salons reopen in two weeks to prevent virus spread
- Plummeting trust in UK media due to 'news' becoming 'views' - Veteran journalist Neil Clark
- NATO chief reassures allies after US announcement to decrease forces in Germany
- Several rockets fired into Baghdad's green zone, US helicopters patrol the area
- Coal from Siberian Traps potentially linked to Earth's biggest extinction event
- UK gov shamed into giving free school meals back to children in poverty by footballer
- Lloyd's of London and Greene King to make slave trade reparations
- Will NATO survive a second Trump term? Some think otherwise
- Trump signs bill condemning Uyghur camps, meanwhile Bolton's book claims he encouraged them
- CDA Section 230: DOJ to curtail big tech's legal immunities
- Rolling Stone editor claims 'the American left has lost its mind!'
- What kind of "popular revolution" is it when the political and corporate elite are on board?!
- Stopping Star Wars: American militarization of outer space is latest threat to US-Russia relations - Roscosmos
- In the US, the system is rigged!
- NATO chief reassures allies after US announcement to decrease forces in Germany
- Will NATO survive a second Trump term? Some think otherwise
- Trump signs bill condemning Uyghur camps, meanwhile Bolton's book claims he encouraged them
- CDA Section 230: DOJ to curtail big tech's legal immunities
- Rolling Stone editor claims 'the American left has lost its mind!'
- Supreme Court blocks Trump from ending DACA in big win for Dreamers
- UK's illegal migrants scandal makes a mockery of 'Take Back Control'. Officials haven't estimated how many there are for 15 YEARS
- Who needs 'Russian hackers'? Report reveals CIA incompetence to blame for Vault 7 breach
- PM said to present Gantz with 4 annexation options, including only symbolic move
- UK to redirect aid from Africa to Ukraine and others 'vulnerable to Russian meddling.' But that's NOT British 'interference'?
- Too bad, so sad: Canada loses bid for UN Security Council seat
- Tucker Carlson shows murder charge is nonsense in Rayshard killing
- Coronavirus: Bank pumps £100bn into UK economy to aid recovery
- The Curse Of The American Cassandras
- Flashback: CIA turned our celebrities into 'sissy pants', says Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
- Best of the Web: Multiple scientists: Coronavirus was altered in a lab to better attach to humans
- Trump promised to 'take back' Seattle from CHAZ protesters — A week later, he hasn't done anything
- Best of the Web: Is the 'second wave' another Coronavirus hoax?
- Propaganda alert: New COVID-19 restrictions will be needed for anti-vaxxers
- Report: German officials placed children with known paedophiles for 30 years
- Anti-vaxxers, anti-mask activists target public health officials in California
- Hairdressers ordered to be silent when salons reopen in two weeks to prevent virus spread
- Plummeting trust in UK media due to 'news' becoming 'views' - Veteran journalist Neil Clark
- Several rockets fired into Baghdad's green zone, US helicopters patrol the area
- UK gov shamed into giving free school meals back to children in poverty by footballer
- Lloyd's of London and Greene King to make slave trade reparations
- International spies swap: US, Russia discuss trading Paul Whelan for Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko
- Poll: Large majority of Canadians oppose annexation of West Bank, nearly half want sanctions on Israel
- Best of the Web: Can we talk about JK Rowling . . . and more?
- Flashback: Troubling ethics: Documentary exposes anthrax vaccine experiments on US and Israeli soldiers
- Irish Lives Matter? Icelandic Socialist leader calls for removal of statue of country's founder over 9th century Irish slaves
- EU's top court slaps down Hungarian law on NGO transparency imposed amid Budapest feud with Soros over 'political meddling'
- Portland protesters barricade streets and declare new 'autonomous zone' outside mayor's residence
- German prosecutors accuse Russian government of ordering killing in Berlin
- Flashback: Alarming number of US soldiers have severe reactions to vaccines, health officer suspects military experimenting on troops
- UK jobless claims surge by more than half a million in May amid COVID-19 fallout
- 'Myriad of fatal errors': Jordan Peterson returns to spotlight warning academia about the pitfalls of PC culture
- Rare instance of incest uncovered at prehistoric Newgrange monument in Ireland
- The myth of white privilege
- Imperialism, diamonds and power: The plan of Cecil Rhodes' secret society for global dominance
- French cave reveals secrets of life and death from the ancient past
- Reindeer were domesticated much earlier than previously thought
- 2,600 year old Amazon warrior grave revealed to be 13 year old girl
- Roof Koreans
- Priceless Maya murals found during house renovation in Guatemala
- Mixture and migration brought agriculture to sub-Saharan Africa
- Part of China's Great Wall not built for war
- Tropical disease in Medieval Europe revises history of pathogen related to syphilis
- Discovery of oldest bow and arrow technology in Eurasia
- London's oldest theatre discovered in East End excavation
- Whites were slaves in North Africa before blacks were slaves in the New World
- Por-Bajin: Insights into abandoned, 1,300 year old, Uyghur island complex in Siberia revealed by radiocarbon dating spikes
- 13,000 year old bird figurine is earliest Chinese artwork ever discovered
- Best of the Web: The youth of China were the enforcers of Mao's cultural revolution
- Complete map of Roman city revealed by radar for first time
- Best of the Web: Secret Wars, Forgotten Betrayals, Global Tyranny. Who Is Really in Charge of the U.S. Military?
- The CIA Coup against 'The Most Loyal' Ally' is history's warning in 2020
- Stunning new Hubble images reveal stars gone haywire
- Coal from Siberian Traps potentially linked to Earth's biggest extinction event
- New organic molecule detected in our galaxy's interstellar space
- State of artificial hibernation induced in mice
- Honeybee lives severely shortened after exposure to two widely used 'bee friendly' pesticides
- New evolutionary lab experiment confirms Darwin Devolves: The citrate death spiral
- New Comet C/2020 K8 (CATALINA-ATLAS)
- There could be up to 6 billion Earth-like planets out there in the Milky Way
- New study suggests that hard eggshells developed at least three times in the dinosaur family tree
- Huge circular arc discovered near the Big Dipper
- Comet NEOWISE could become naked-eye by July, Earth crossing heliospheric current sheet boundary
- As many as six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy, according to new estimates
- Coronavirus mutation significantly increases its ability to infect cells
- Bright light of novae come from shockwaves and not from thermo-nuclear explosions says new study
- New study explores the mystery of what forces drive Earth's mountains to reach great heights
- 'We've never seen that before': Experiment with drug Ketamine reveals possible 'reset button' inside the brain
- Unusual green glow spotted in Mars' atmosphere
- 2017 Radioactive cloud over Europe likely from civilian source
- Weakening of Earth's magnetic field probed
- The human body provides biomimetic inspiration
- Deep summer snowfall blankets high elevations across Idaho, Montana - 19 inches deep at several locations
- Southeastern Turkey's Hakkari still gripped with remaining winter snow in June - 7 meters deep in places
- Waterspout filmed off Thailand
- Family of 6 killed by lightning bolt, landslide kills 2 after heavy rains in Cameroon
- Shallow 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits south of Kermadec Islands
- Heavy snowfall in New Zealand - 18 inches in 24 hours
- Ice Age Farmer Report: FOOD CRISIS: "Things are about to get much worse"
- Car destroyed by severe hailstorm in Saint Petersburg, Russia: "Have we found a gate to hell here?"
- Winter returns to the Rockies as storm dumps multiple inches of snow (PHOTOS)
- Death of millions of bees triggers natural disaster in Croatia
- Lightning strike kills 3 officials in Nigeria
- Volcano in northeast China may be 'recharging' for eruption, study finds
- 'Knock you out of your seat': Loud booming noises heard in northeast Ohio communities
- June snowfall of 3 inches dropped on Bogus Basin, Idaho
- 4-year-old recovering after mountain lion attack in Poway, California
- Hungary and Czech Republic - 1 dead, dozens evacuated after summer storms trigger flash floods
- Deadly floods hit Abidjan and south Côte d'Ivoire
- Increased seismic activity near Kick 'em Jenny underwater volcano
- Widespread outbreak of noctilucent clouds over Europe
- Hailstorms cause heavy losses to peach, apricot and plum crops in Swat, Pakistan - 50% of orchards damaged
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Green meteor fireball lights up night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Best of the Web: COVID Antibody Tests: Here Comes More Trickery and Fakery
- Flashback Best of the Web: What is the Zika virus epidemic covering up? Big Pharma vaccines, GM-mosquitoes, and frankenfood
- Cheap drug dexamethasone is first shown to improve COVID-19 survival
- Study suggests 60% of people naturally RESISTANT to SARS-COV2
- Brain-virus? Young Covid-19 victims suffer psychosis, fatigue and anxiety side-effects - or is it just all in the mind?
- FDA approves first-ever 'prescription' video game for kids with ADHD
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - ITN - Dietary Guidelines Whisleblowers; Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations
- Researchers in Amsterdam discover 'potent' Covid-19 antibodies
- SOTT Focus: Masked Threats? Studies Reveal NO Benefits to Global COVID-19 Facemasks-for-all Policy
- #FluorideTrial: Scientist says he was threatened because of fluoride study - Week 1 in review
- Parasite infection closely linked to gastrointestinal microbiome
- Recovered 'coronavirus patients' report health issues months later
- The American Teaching Hospital: School That Teaches Psychopathic Values To Future Doctors
- Four EU nations to fund AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines for Europe
- Best of the Web: We don't need no stinking vaccine for Covid-19
- Lockdown catastrophe: The need for resilient food systems
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Face Masks: Virtue Signalling Our Obedience to the New Normal
- MIT study: 24-hour fasting regenerates stem cells, doubles metabolism
- Historical court case: The fluoride cover up will soon be exposed
- When profits and politics drive science: Rushing a vaccine to market for a vanishing virus
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
Quote of the Day
Those who cannot remember history are condemned to repeat it.
- George Santayana
Recent Comments
Is this smiling drone typical of the brains in Government everywhere? I have family living in Victoria. I thought I was going to get to the end of...
We must ensure that the safety of our community is the number one priority. Said all cowards, everywhere.
How is screaming for shut downs?
Puppet Masters: The COVID Coup: The BlackRock Takeover Of American Interests [Link]
Thank you, Ron Paul +1
Comment: There seems to be two entirely different approaches at work regarding space cooperation vis a vis the US/Russia relationship. One is adversarial, as mentioned above. And the other is quite inspiring and headed by Trump: