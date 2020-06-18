Earthquake seismograph


Summary

Magnitude M 7.3
Region SOUTH OF KERMADEC ISLANDS
Date time 2020-06-18 12:49:54.5
UTC Location 33.43 S ; 177.71 W
Depth 10 km

Distances 1096 km NE of Wellington, New Zealand / pop: 382,000 / local time: 00:49:54.5 2020-06-19
695 km NE of Whakatane, New Zealand / pop: 18,700 / local time: 00:49:54.5 2020-06-19