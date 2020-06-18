Earth Changes
Shallow 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits south of Kermadec Islands
Emsc-csem.org
Thu, 18 Jun 2020 12:13 UTC
Summary
Magnitude M 7.3
Region SOUTH OF KERMADEC ISLANDS
Date time 2020-06-18 12:49:54.5
UTC Location 33.43 S ; 177.71 W
Depth 10 km
Distances 1096 km NE of Wellington, New Zealand / pop: 382,000 / local time: 00:49:54.5 2020-06-19
695 km NE of Whakatane, New Zealand / pop: 18,700 / local time: 00:49:54.5 2020-06-19
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Flashback: CIA turned our celebrities into 'sissy pants', says Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
- Shallow 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits south of Kermadec Islands
- Flashback Best of the Web: What is the Zika virus epidemic covering up? Big Pharma vaccines, GM-mosquitoes, and frankenfood
- Heavy snowfall in New Zealand - 18 inches in 24 hours
- Best of the Web: Multiple scientists: Coronavirus was altered in a lab to better attach to humans
- Ice Age Farmer Report: FOOD CRISIS: "Things are about to get much worse"
- Car destroyed by severe hailstorm in Saint Petersburg, Russia: "Have we found a gate to hell here?"
- Cheap drug dexamethasone is first shown to improve COVID-19 survival
- Trump promised to 'take back' Seattle from CHAZ protesters — A week later, he hasn't done anything
- Trump says US will not lock down again amid rising coronavirus cases
- Winter returns to the Rockies as storm dumps multiple inches of snow (PHOTOS)
- The myth of white privilege
- The king is dead! Long live... Greta? Swedish former mayor calls for replacement of Charles XII statue with one of Thunberg
- Death of millions of bees triggers natural disaster in Croatia
- Lightning strike kills 3 officials in Nigeria
- Volcano in northeast China may be 'recharging' for eruption, study finds
- Coronavirus vaccine developers have a problem: The virus is disappearing too fast
- Masks no longer required in West Wing, McEnany says
- Federalist co-founder Sean Davis responds to NBC, Google deplatforming attempt
- You can't rally. We can riot. The staggering hypocrisy of the Democrats over COVID-19
- Flashback: CIA turned our celebrities into 'sissy pants', says Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
- Best of the Web: Multiple scientists: Coronavirus was altered in a lab to better attach to humans
- Trump promised to 'take back' Seattle from CHAZ protesters — A week later, he hasn't done anything
- Trump says US will not lock down again amid rising coronavirus cases
- Masks no longer required in West Wing, McEnany says
- America: An empire eating itself
- SOTT Focus: Scandal! New Report Reveals Berlin Authorities Knowingly Sent Children to Live with PEDOPHILES for Decades
- Russia plans large military base in Syria's Palmyra - reports
- 'We're still in a first wave' claims Fauci, hasn't talked to Trump for 2 weeks
- 8 Simple steps to end the lockdown: Say yes, not no
- Trump's 'AIDS vaccine gaffe' - or was it?
- EU foreign policy chief opposes US sanctions on ICC
- Austerity? Bojo and royal family's shared plane to be 'rebranded' at cost of £900,000
- Too crooked to lie straight in bed: BBC tries to right wrongs of its Skripal story
- New Zealand Embassy in Iraq to permanently close after all Kiwi troops have left
- Trudeau government files reveal details about deadly pathogen shipment sent to China in 2019
- Trump's executive order on policing comes amid mounting pressures over lethal incidents
- Should Canada win a seat on the UNSC, it is merely another vote for Washington
- Ukraine Declaration: Minsk agreement non-binding, effectively cedes Donbass
- DOJ sues Bolton; aims to kill publication of his tell-all memoir 'rife with classified information'
- The king is dead! Long live... Greta? Swedish former mayor calls for replacement of Charles XII statue with one of Thunberg
- Coronavirus vaccine developers have a problem: The virus is disappearing too fast
- Federalist co-founder Sean Davis responds to NBC, Google deplatforming attempt
- You can't rally. We can riot. The staggering hypocrisy of the Democrats over COVID-19
- Liberal hypnosis and graveyard of protest
- Meet the company who created more than 500 police snitching apps
- #WalkAway founder kicked off flight for refusal to wear mask, US airline trade group threatens to blacklist 'violators'
- Nonsensical: Two-metre rule reduced for pubs 'if customers leave after 90 minutes'
- San Diego man fired for alleged racist gesture, but he says he was just cracking his knuckles. His accuser has changed his tune
- Boston Mayor in favor of removing statue of Abraham Lincoln setting slaves free
- Sen. Hawley introduces bill to give Americans the ability to sue Big Tech companies over political censorship concerns
- Facts vs. fake: A worldwide lockdown of everything
- Vice is promoting a SPLC 'hate map' of Confederate monuments. This has led to violence before
- Postmodern logic: Not being racist isn't enough, Germans must be 'anti-racists,' President Steinmeier insists
- US to allow companies to work with Huawei on 5G standards
- A social sore left to fester? How Dijon became the scene of open gang war
- Chinese companies retreat from US market, fastest pace since 2015
- Norway: Integration report shows significant skepticism towards Islam
- How to bankrupt your company: Airlines take alcohol off the in-flight menu as part of COVID-19 response
- NBC News' attempt to demonetize the Federalist website is illiberal insanity
- The myth of white privilege
- Imperialism, diamonds and power: The plan of Cecil Rhodes' secret society for global dominance
- French cave reveals secrets of life and death from the ancient past
- Reindeer were domesticated much earlier than previously thought
- 2,600 year old Amazon warrior grave revealed to be 13 year old girl
- Roof Koreans
- Priceless Maya murals found during house renovation in Guatemala
- Mixture and migration brought agriculture to sub-Saharan Africa
- Part of China's Great Wall not built for war
- Tropical disease in Medieval Europe revises history of pathogen related to syphilis
- Discovery of oldest bow and arrow technology in Eurasia
- London's oldest theatre discovered in East End excavation
- Whites were slaves in North Africa before blacks were slaves in the New World
- Por-Bajin: Insights into abandoned, 1,300 year old, Uyghur island complex in Siberia revealed by radiocarbon dating spikes
- 13,000 year old bird figurine is earliest Chinese artwork ever discovered
- Best of the Web: The youth of China were the enforcers of Mao's cultural revolution
- Complete map of Roman city revealed by radar for first time
- Best of the Web: Secret Wars, Forgotten Betrayals, Global Tyranny. Who Is Really in Charge of the U.S. Military?
- The CIA Coup against 'The Most Loyal' Ally' is history's warning in 2020
- Saxons did not invade Britain after Romans left
- State of artificial hibernation induced in mice
- Honeybee lives severely shortened after exposure to two widely used 'bee friendly' pesticides
- New evolutionary lab experiment confirms Darwin Devolves: The citrate death spiral
- New Comet C/2020 K8 (CATALINA-ATLAS)
- There could be up to 6 billion Earth-like planets out there in the Milky Way
- New study suggests that hard eggshells developed at least three times in the dinosaur family tree
- Huge circular arc discovered near the Big Dipper
- Comet NEOWISE could become naked-eye by July, Earth crossing heliospheric current sheet boundary
- As many as six billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy, according to new estimates
- Coronavirus mutation significantly increases its ability to infect cells
- Bright light of novae come from shockwaves and not from thermo-nuclear explosions says new study
- New study explores the mystery of what forces drive Earth's mountains to reach great heights
- 'We've never seen that before': Experiment with drug Ketamine reveals possible 'reset button' inside the brain
- Unusual green glow spotted in Mars' atmosphere
- 2017 Radioactive cloud over Europe likely from civilian source
- Weakening of Earth's magnetic field probed
- The human body provides biomimetic inspiration
- SpaceX launches 58 Starlink satellites and 3 Planet SkySats, nails rocket landing
- Norwegian scientist claims coronavirus was lab-made and 'not natural in origin'
- Pro-science skeptic Dr. Marc Defant recants, now supports Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis
- Shallow 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits south of Kermadec Islands
- Heavy snowfall in New Zealand - 18 inches in 24 hours
- Ice Age Farmer Report: FOOD CRISIS: "Things are about to get much worse"
- Car destroyed by severe hailstorm in Saint Petersburg, Russia: "Have we found a gate to hell here?"
- Winter returns to the Rockies as storm dumps multiple inches of snow (PHOTOS)
- Death of millions of bees triggers natural disaster in Croatia
- Lightning strike kills 3 officials in Nigeria
- Volcano in northeast China may be 'recharging' for eruption, study finds
- 'Knock you out of your seat': Loud booming noises heard in northeast Ohio communities
- June snowfall of 3 inches dropped on Bogus Basin, Idaho
- 4-year-old recovering after mountain lion attack in Poway, California
- Hungary and Czech Republic - 1 dead, dozens evacuated after summer storms trigger flash floods
- Deadly floods hit Abidjan and south Côte d'Ivoire
- Increased seismic activity near Kick 'em Jenny underwater volcano
- Widespread outbreak of noctilucent clouds over Europe
- Hailstorms cause heavy losses to peach, apricot and plum crops in Swat, Pakistan - 50% of orchards damaged
- Spain: Massive hailstorm could have huge impact on European stone fruit season
- Extreme hailstorm hits northern Greece in middle of June - leaves layer of hail up to 15 inches deep
- Rare funnel cloud filmed in Yorkshire, UK
- Politician killed by lightning in Höhnstedt, Germany amid 350,000 strikes across the east of country
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Green meteor fireball lights up night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Flashback Best of the Web: What is the Zika virus epidemic covering up? Big Pharma vaccines, GM-mosquitoes, and frankenfood
- Cheap drug dexamethasone is first shown to improve COVID-19 survival
- Study suggests 60% of people naturally RESISTANT to SARS-COV2
- Brain-virus? Young Covid-19 victims suffer psychosis, fatigue and anxiety side-effects - or is it just all in the mind?
- FDA approves first-ever 'prescription' video game for kids with ADHD
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - ITN - Dietary Guidelines Whisleblowers; Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations
- Researchers in Amsterdam discover 'potent' Covid-19 antibodies
- SOTT Focus: Masked Threats? Studies Reveal NO Benefits to Global COVID-19 Facemasks-for-all Policy
- #FluorideTrial: Scientist says he was threatened because of fluoride study - Week 1 in review
- Parasite infection closely linked to gastrointestinal microbiome
- Recovered 'coronavirus patients' report health issues months later
- The American Teaching Hospital: School That Teaches Psychopathic Values To Future Doctors
- Four EU nations to fund AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines for Europe
- Best of the Web: We don't need no stinking vaccine for Covid-19
- Lockdown catastrophe: The need for resilient food systems
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Face Masks: Virtue Signalling Our Obedience to the New Normal
- MIT study: 24-hour fasting regenerates stem cells, doubles metabolism
- Historical court case: The fluoride cover up will soon be exposed
- When profits and politics drive science: Rushing a vaccine to market for a vanishing virus
- Mouthwash may mess with beneficial bacteria and blood pressure
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
Quote of the Day
Those who cannot remember history are condemned to repeat it.
- George Santayana
Recent Comments
Besides of the constitutional issues, I think Trump is giving Durkan the time and opportunity to fully discredit herself. And the CHAZ leadership,...
In a normal world, a disappearing virus and few new cases would be an indication the virus has run its course and a vaccine is not needed. In a...
He was a wimp. The Russians crushed him when he attacked them.
Really though, its not the location. It's the commute....
now that's a statue I'd help tear down!