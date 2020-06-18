Earth Changes
Heavy snowfall in New Zealand - 18 inches in 24 hours
Thu, 18 Jun 2020 12:26 UTC
Only one ski area has opened in the country so far, Mt Hutt. It reports 46cm (18 inches) of snowfall so far, and still coming down.
There have been several decent snowfalls in New Zealand over the past month, but mostly it has been dry but cold. his has allowed resorts to fire up snowmaking systems ahead of the season.
The country's resorts announced earlier in the country's lock down they'd open later in June than they'd planned. Some are also only opening part-time outside peak periods.
But they are now able to operate fairly normally without social distancing or face masks, after New Zealand suppressed the pandemic there.
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
Those who cannot remember history are condemned to repeat it.
- George Santayana
