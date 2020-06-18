A lightning strike has killed three officials attached to the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).It was gathered that the officials were reportedly struck to death on Wednesday at their office located at the old Ilese tollgate in the Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.Our correspondent gathered that about 10 officials were at the scene of the incident when the lightning struck and claimed the lives of the trio.The incident occurred around 10:00am on Wednesday when the affected FRSC officials were planning for the early morning parade.The Spokesperson of the Command, Mrs Florence Okpe confirmed the incident but said the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained."So, we were informed. But, my sector commander has just gone there to find out what really happened."I cannot give any report until when he comes back to give us detail of what really happened."The sector commander is there already," Okpe said.