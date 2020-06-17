© HZS CR



Hungary

Czech Republic

Severe weather including heavy rain caused wind damage and flooding in parts of Hungary and Czech Republic from 13 to 15 June.A massive storm swept across Hungary on 14 June, causing flooding and wind damage in several locations, including the capital Budapest.Hungary's Directorate General for Disaster Management (BM Országos Katasztrófavédelmi Főigazgatóság ) said teams carried out more than 400 operations in response to the storm.A woman died in flash flooding in Tótvázsony, Veszprém County after being swept away by flood waters near her home. Several homes were flooded in the area. On 14 June, Szentkirályszabadja, situated about 20km east of Tótvázsony, recorded 61mm of rain in 12 hours.Flooding was also reported in Fejér County where firefighters rescued around 14 people from flooded homes. Around 30 houses were also flooded in Szücsi, Heves County.The storm also brought strong winds, heavy rain and hail to parts of Budapest. The strong winds downed several trees and power lines around the capital. There were also reports of some flooding, with roads blocked and some buildings damaged.The Directorate General also reported wind damage in several other counties including Komárom-Esztergom, Pest, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Bács-Kiskun.Storms and floods also hit parts of the Czech Republic from 13 to 15 June. Firefighters responded to 778 calls for assistance across the country.Fire and Rescue Service of the Czech Republic (HZS CR) said parts of Pardubice Region were badly hit by flooding on 14 June, with 10 evacuations carried out in Heřmanově Městci, and 17 in Načešice.In the Zlin region, heavy rain and flooding swamped roads with mud and debris. Firefighters had to use excavators to dig out buried vehicles.This is the second flash flood incident in the country in the last few days. Around a week ago flooding in Olomouc district caused widespread damage and left 1 person dead.