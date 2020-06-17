Social Media

Torrential rain over the last few days has caused flooding in parts of southern Côte d'Ivoire, including the capital city Abidjan.Local media report that at least one person has died in the floods in Abidjan, with several others injured. Flooding also caused material damages in the city, including buildings. Roads have also been blocked and transport disrupted.Among the worst hit areas are the districts of André Château d´Eau, Abobo-Belleville and Riviera Palmeraie. Landslides have also been reported in some affected areas.Civil Protection in Côte d'Ivoire (ONPC) also reported flooding in Grand-Bassam, a coastal town near Abidjan, and in Adiaké Department, further east along the coast, where firefighters were called on to carry out several rescues on 15 June. Civil Protection said flooding caused material damages but no loss of life.Heavy rain has also affected areas of the south west of the country. According to news agency Agence Ivoirienne de Presse (AIP),Tabou recorded over 210mm of rain in 48 hours to 15 June.In the north east of the country, AIP reports that heavy rain and flooding has blocked roads in Tehini department, leaving the town of Tougbô cut off.