Turkey has launched new military operation Claw-Tiger in the northern Iraqi region of Haftanin against forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and "other terrorist elements", the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday."#Operation Claw-Tiger is being carried out as part of our legitimate defense rights arising from international law oriented against the PKK and other terrorist elements that have recently attempted increased harassment and attacks on our police station and base areas," the ministry said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.According to the ministry,On Monday,, Claw-Eagle. Iraqi Armed Forces and Foreign Ministry condemned Turkey's operation for violations of Iraqi airspace.Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization for staging attacks on the military and civilians.