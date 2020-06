© AP



Turkey is planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued support for the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on Friday, citing military sources. GNA forces recaptured the base from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) on 18 May.hat are based in Libya's exclusive economic zone, meaning thatto monitor drilling operations, the newspaper reported. Turkey also believes that the ongoing tensions with Greece make it necessary for warships to be deployed in the region.Turkey has provided extensive military support to the GNA since a request was made for assistance in late 2019. The GNA forces have made significant gains during a counteroffensive on the outskirts of Tripoli, reclaiming territory from the LNA in recent weeks.UN-led talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Libya resumed this week as GNA and LNA military officials convened for a video conference in the 5+5 format after a hiatus caused by the escalation of violence in the country and the global coronavirus disease pandemic.