packing
Peach growers and traders in the Swat District -a district in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan- say they have suffered heavy losses caused by the recent hail and windstorms.

According to the Swat Agriculture Research Centre, about 70,000 tons of peach of various varieties is produced in Swat where the harvest begins in May and continues till September. The valley produces about 70 per cent of the total produce in the country.

The farmers claim that this year, hailstorms and rain damaged more than 50 per cent of the orchards; mainly those of peaches, apricot and plums.

The affected farmers have demanded of the government to help them make up for the losses. When contacted, District Development Advisory Committee chairman Fazal Hakim Khan said the government was aware about the losses caused by hailstorm and would help the affected farmers.

Hundreds of transporters are also connected with the peach produce in Swat, where according to the dealers, about 200 trucks loaded with the fruit move to different parts of the country daily.

Source: dawn.com