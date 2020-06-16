© Via Twitter@SimonRomero

A demonstration in Albuquerque, New Mexico ended in violence after an individual was shot as protesters attempted to topple a statue. Unconfirmed reports claim the shooter was a member of a militia, but this has been disputed.Demonstrators assembled outside the Albuquerque Museum on Monday, in what was initially billed as a "prayer gathering" and a "peaceful call" for the removal of a nearby statue of a Spanish conquistador. But it appears the group decided to take more active measures to ensure the statue's removal - a trash bag was put over the conquistador's head, and a metal chain was tied around the its neck.A protester then attempts to tackle the armed man and, after a brief struggle, several shots are heard.A video of the aftermath shows a wounded demonstrator lying on the ground as people swarm around him.Police in riot gear were quickly at the scene and arrested the shooter. They also deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.Mayor Tim Keller denounced the violence and announced that the statue, which the protesters failed to tear down, would be removed by the city because it has become an "urgent matter of public safety."Governor Michelle Grisham released a statement condemning the shooting, saying that there is "absolutely no space in New Mexico for any violent would-be 'militia' seeking to terrorize New Mexicans." However, many on social media have argued that the shooting was a clear act of self-defense.