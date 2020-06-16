© Lajos Soós/MTI



© Zoltán Mihádák/MTI



Yesterday afternoon, a huge rainstorm hit Budapest and flooded the streets of the Hungarian capital and even claimed a life. The heavy rainfall arrived suddenly with gusty winds and caused problems in several places around Budapest, but also affected the countryside.The storm, lasting several hours, caused damages around the capital, including Nyugati square, Móricz Zsigmond circle, Árkád shopping center, and IKEA near Örs Vezér square. A tree fell across Alkotmány Street, several BKV services stopped intermittently. The storm damaged overhead lines and safety equipment of the railway as well, and although much of the damage has been repaired, delays are expected in some places even on Monday.There was also a victim of the thunderstorm. A 66-year-old woman died in a flash flood in Tótvázsony, Veszprém county on Sunday afternoon, a spokesman for the County Police Headquarters told Hungarian news agency MTI. The woman and her husband wanted to clean the bridge pillar at the end of their garden from the sediment caused by the rain and the subsequent flooding, but she slipped in the water and was swept away by the flash flood for about seventy meters. Although she was pulled out of the water by disaster emergency services, rescuers could not resuscitate her. The police investigated the circumstances of the case in a general administrative procedure.