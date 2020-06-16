© Government of Kwara State



Social Media

I was at the collapsed Oko-Erin bridge in company of the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Adisa Logun earlier today to have firsthand information on the unfortunate incident that happened about 24 hours ago pic.twitter.com/PEgOj16eaH — Kayode Alabi (@RealAlabiKayode) June 14, 2020

One person died and at least 2 are missing after flooding caused a bridge to collapse in Kwara State, western Nigeria.The incident follows recent flooding in Borno state in the country's north east, and in the southern coastal state of Akwa Ibom.In Kwara, heavy rainfall triggered flooding in the Ilorin area of the state. A bridge over the Asa river in Oko-Erin collapsed late on 13 June, throwing a vehicle and 5 passengers into the flood waters below. Two people survived and three are still missing. As of 15 June, search and rescue operations had found the body of one victim. The search for 2 missing people continues.Secretary of the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, Mrs Motunrayo Adaran, assured Mr Alabi that the agency would spare no effort to find the missing persons. The road has now been cordoned off for safety reasons, with residents urged to stay away from the scene.The Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, mourned the victims on 14 June while inspecting the affected bridge. Mr Alabi described the accident as disheartening as any loss of life is tragic and traumatic.