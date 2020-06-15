Iran's Foreign Ministry has warned the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s Board of Governors against targeting Tehran under pressure from the United States and Israel."Should an unconstructive decision as such be taken, Iran is likely to respond with a proportionate reaction," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in Tehran on Monday during a regular press briefing, adding, "They can probably guess what Iran's reaction will be."The Islamic Republic, however, strongly rejects any allegations of non-cooperation with the IAEA, insisting that it is prepared to resolve any potentially outstanding differences with the United Nations nuclear agency."They are opening up a closed case.," Mousavi said.The spokesman called it "regrettable" that the Agency has chosen to ignore Tehran's long history of cooperation with it in favor of the accusations leveled by the Israeli regime, which is infamous for its antagonism towards Iran's Islamic establishment and the international order.However, the official hoped that the Board of Governors' meeting would not lead to the issuance of any resolution targeting Iran, cautioning that such a decision "would somehow complicate Iran's cooperation with the Agency."