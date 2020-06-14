Earth Changes
Giant squid found on beach in the Western Cape, South Africa
The South African
Fri, 12 Jun 2020 21:20 UTC
A giant squid recently washed up on Britannia Bay Beach in the Western Cape. After videos of the squid were shared rapidly on social media, various news reports about the giant squid started to appear.
It's reported that the squid was still alive when it was found, and can be seen moving slightly at various points in the videos shared by Maroela Media, but according to reports, those who found the squid were unfortunately unable to roll the squid back into the water. Richard Davies, who made the discovery on Sunday, 7 June, estimated that this giant squid weighed between 200 and 300 kilograms, and was measured to be 4,19 metres in length.
ABOUT THE GIANT SQUID
This "discovery" was actually a very rare occurrence. National Geographic says that the giant squid remains largely a mystery to scientists despite being the biggest invertebrate on Earth. The largest of these elusive giants ever found measured 18 meters in length and weighed nearly 900 kilograms.
However, their inhospitable deep-sea habitat has made them uniquely difficult to study, and almost everything scientists know about them is from carcasses that have washed up on beaches or been hauled in by fishermen. Lately, however, the fortunes of scientists studying these elusive creatures have begun to turn. In 2004 researchers in Japan took the first images ever of a live giant squid. And in late 2006, scientists with Japan's National Science Museum caught and brought to the surface a live female giant squid.
Giant squid, along with their cousin, the colossal squid, have the largest eyes in the animal kingdom. These massive organs allow them to detect objects in the lightless depths where most other animals would see nothing. Like other squid species, they have eight arms and two longer feeding tentacles that help them bring food to their beak-like mouths. Their diet likely consists of fish, shrimp, and other squids, and some suggest they might even attack and eat small whales.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The Federal Reserve bails out the wealthy while America convulses in pain
- Equivalent of $255 million dollars in cash seized by pro-independence, secessionist militia in south Yemen
- What does Black Lives Matter really stand for?
- Bojo under pressure to explain why he dropped chief nurse & chief medical officer from lockdown briefings
- Giant squid found on beach in the Western Cape, South Africa
- Pro-science skeptic Dr. Marc Defant recants, now supports Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis
- Magnitude 5.7 quake kills one, injures 18 in eastern Turkey
- Mt. Rainier in Washington sees snowfall, winter-like conditions in mid-June
- Mid-June snowfall on the Okanagan Connector, British Columbia
- 40 sheep killed by lightning strike in Ahmednagar, India
- Lightning strike kills 9 cows in Clare, Ireland
- Explaining the Trump-Netanyahu apartheid map: 5 things to know
- Dems are hiding Biden and his economic advisors for one simple reason
- Julian Assange called to talk of pandemic's effect on politics and capitalism
- Lavrov and Shoigu to visit Turkey, discuss Libya conflict
- Israeli annexation has begun
- Rep. Matt Gaetz slams colleagues raising money for groups that call the police 'rebel scum'
- Another judge rules that Ohio's COVID-19 lockdown is illegal
- Irony overload: Seattle 'Autonomous Zone' has border wall, conducts 'deportations'
- Battle for the Arctic heats up
- The Federal Reserve bails out the wealthy while America convulses in pain
- Bojo under pressure to explain why he dropped chief nurse & chief medical officer from lockdown briefings
- Explaining the Trump-Netanyahu apartheid map: 5 things to know
- Dems are hiding Biden and his economic advisors for one simple reason
- Julian Assange called to talk of pandemic's effect on politics and capitalism
- Lavrov and Shoigu to visit Turkey, discuss Libya conflict
- Israeli annexation has begun
- Battle for the Arctic heats up
- Putin says George Floyd protests reveal deep-seated internal crises in US
- Trump finalizes rule defining gender as a person's biological sex
- War criminal Tony Blair calls for coronavirus digital IDs to prove 'disease status'
- 'We'll PLEASANTLY SURPRISE them': Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons once other states develop them, Putin pledges
- SOTT Focus: Everything You Think You Know About Coronavirus...
- NATO's call on 'like-minded nations' to stand up to rise of China is just a desperate bid for global relevance
- US announces joint plan with Iraq to continue withdrawing troops
- America to end 'era of endless wars & stop being policeman', Trump gives same old election promises he can't fulfill
- UK supports international court after Trump approves sanctions
- EU proposes members reopen external borders from July 1
- It sure looks like Trump and Adelson have cut a deal on Israeli annexation of Palestinian land
- After weeks of nothing said about mass protests, CDC offers new warnings just in time for Trump's upcoming rally
- Equivalent of $255 million dollars in cash seized by pro-independence, secessionist militia in south Yemen
- What does Black Lives Matter really stand for?
- Rep. Matt Gaetz slams colleagues raising money for groups that call the police 'rebel scum'
- Another judge rules that Ohio's COVID-19 lockdown is illegal
- Irony overload: Seattle 'Autonomous Zone' has border wall, conducts 'deportations'
- Frontline report: 'I've been scared every day': Seattle resident speaks out about life on the border of CHAZ
- Authorities investigating 2 separate deaths of Black men found hanging in California
- Truckers say they won't deliver to cities with defunded police departments
- Coincidence? British PM Churchill vanishes from Google searches as BLM protesters demand removal of statues
- Atlanta police release complete sequence of Rayshard Brooks arrest & shooting from all angles
- Reports that clashes between army, protesters in northern Lebanon injured nearly 80 people
- Businessman close to Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro arrested in Cape Verde on way to Iran, US seeks extradition
- UK reviewing social-distancing rule ahead of potential easing of lockdown on July 4th
- Black Lives Matter protesters who toppled a statue on their own heads have created the perfect culture war metaphor
- Best of the Web: MSM still predicting a Covid APOCALYPSE, but their web of lies is collapsing around them
- When will Irish lives matter, too?
- Polish president says LGBT ideology worse than communism
- Atlanta police chief steps down after police shooting of Rayshard Brooks at Wendy's drive-thru - UPDATES: New footage emerges, rioters burn down Wendy's
- Who's to blame? These three scientists are at the heart of the Surgisphere COVID-19 scandal
- "We mean literally abolish the police": Activists reject spin on movement's call to defund the police
- Priceless Maya murals found during house renovation in Guatemala
- Mixture and migration brought agriculture to sub-Saharan Africa
- Part of China's Great Wall not built for war
- Tropical disease in Medieval Europe revises history of pathogen related to syphilis
- Discovery of oldest bow and arrow technology in Eurasia
- London's oldest theatre discovered in East End excavation
- Whites were slaves in North Africa before blacks were slaves in the New World
- Por-Bajin: Insights into abandoned, 1,300 year old, Uyghur island complex in Siberia revealed by radiocarbon dating spikes
- 13,000 year old bird figurine is earliest Chinese artwork ever discovered
- Best of the Web: The youth of China were the enforcers of Mao's cultural revolution
- Complete map of Roman city revealed by radar for first time
- Best of the Web: Secret Wars, Forgotten Betrayals, Global Tyranny. Who Is Really in Charge of the U.S. Military?
- The CIA Coup against 'The Most Loyal' Ally' is history's warning in 2020
- Saxons did not invade Britain after Romans left
- The Sword of Damocles over Western Europe: Follow the trail of blood and oil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Best of the Web: To understand Iran's 150-year fight, follow the trail of blood and oil
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- Pro-science skeptic Dr. Marc Defant recants, now supports Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis
- SARS antibodies found to block coronavirus infections, study shows
- Maritime mystery: Is the growing South Atlantic Anomaly causing ships to sail in circles, unable to steer?
- Human eggs prefer some men's sperm over others, research shows
- Ancient mud reveals reason for sudden collapse of Mayan Empire
- Giant structures deep beneath Earth's surface discovered
- Meet the largest land-dwelling "bug" of all time
- Rocks on asteroid Bennu are cracking, surprising scientists
- Exotic fifth state of matter made on the International Space Station
- Scientists find new liquid phase of crystals
- Shock waves created in the lab mimic exploding stars
- New hints of volcanism under the heart of northern Europe
- Titan drifting away from Saturn faster than predicted
- USAF investigates hypersonic test mishap
- The new dogs? Foxes appear to be domesticating themselves
- Engineered protein blocks cancer growth and regenerates neurons
- Man-made: COVID-19 virus has properties that have never been found in nature before
- Radio signal from deep space repeats on 157-day cycle, scientists discover
- Paranoid asteroid: FIVE more space rocks headed towards Earth, highlighting need for planetary defense initiatives
- Carbon dating, the archaeological workhorse, is getting a major reboot
- Giant squid found on beach in the Western Cape, South Africa
- Magnitude 5.7 quake kills one, injures 18 in eastern Turkey
- Mt. Rainier in Washington sees snowfall, winter-like conditions in mid-June
- Mid-June snowfall on the Okanagan Connector, British Columbia
- 40 sheep killed by lightning strike in Ahmednagar, India
- Lightning strike kills 9 cows in Clare, Ireland
- Tornado filmed in Makiivka, Ukraine
- Waterspout filmed off the coast of Nong Han, Thailand
- Large hailstones, flooding in NE Calgary from massive storm
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits near Northern Mariana Islands
- Giant jellyfish sprites recorded over Europe
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes NE Taiwan
- Waterspout filmed in Tekir Göleti, Turkey
- Summer flood hits Anduze, France
- Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits near Japan's Ryukyu Islands
- Baby dies after being attacked by family dog in Hartford, South Dakota
- Floods in Veracruz, Mexico after storm dumps nearly 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Cold temperatures in the Netherlands hits blueberry production: "Frost means at least 30-40% fewer Dutch blueberries"
- Severe hailstorm in Alicante, Spain hits Vinalopó grape production
- Hail is wreaking havoc on crops in Spanish region of Aragon: "This year, hailstorms are causing a lot of damage in Spain"
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Recovered 'coronavirus patients' report health issues months later
- The American Teaching Hospital: School That Teaches Psychopathic Values To Future Doctors
- Four EU nations to fund AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines for Europe
- We don't need no stinking vaccine for covid-19
- Lockdown catastrophe: The need for resilient food systems
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Face Masks: Virtue Signalling Our Obedience to the New Normal
- MIT study: 24-hour fasting regenerates stem cells, doubles metabolism
- Historical court case: The fluoride cover up will soon be exposed
- When profits and politics drive science: Rushing a vaccine to market for a vanishing virus
- Mouthwash may mess with beneficial bacteria and blood pressure
- Mikhaila Peterson: Eat meat to save the world
- 'Genetic switch' link between anxiety and alcohol abuse identified
- Court overturns EPA approval of Bayer dicamba herbicide; says regulator "understated the risks"
- Member(s) of USDA committee blow whistle on serious flaws in dietary guidelines process
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
Quote of the Day
There's a world wide revolution going on. It goes beyond Mississippi, it goes beyond Alabama, it goes beyond Harlem. What is it revolting against? The power structure. The American power structure? No. The French power structure? No. The English power structure? No. Then what power structure? An international, Western power structure.
Recent Comments
Well, if it stops gender reassignment surgery and hormonal treatments being used on children, then that is a good thing. Preferably that than a...
Black Lives Matter...has anyone actually told the black people that? Stats from places like Chicago seem to argue otherwise...
No matter what the US will interpret any activity by Russia as aggressive and any activity by China as has to be contained.
Just to caution readers on the source of the article. Radio Free Europe is a US mouthpiece and fosters disinformation. The replacement of Haftar...
Whilst I do agree with the Author on their op end of American insanity; one thing that chaps my cheeks is this: " Every American taxpayer has...
RIH, bitch!
R.C.