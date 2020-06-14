© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

The problem here is that party interests are in this case put ahead of the interests of the whole society and the interests of the people.

Large-scale protests in the US are a result of deep-seated problems in society, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, noting that tensions have been developing since the Democrats' failure to accept defeat to Donald Trump."What has happened is a manifestation of some deep-seated internal crises in that country," Putin said about the massive and often violent protests against police brutality, which engulfed the US after African American man, George Floyd, died during his arrest in Minneapolis in late May.Things have been like that in America "for a long time," since Donald Trump became president in 2016, the Russian leader said in an interview with Rossiya 1 channel that's yet to be released in full.Putin said he was surprised by how some US governors neglected the decisions made by Trump during the Covid-19 crisis and the protests.