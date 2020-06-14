© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trump administration Friday finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.The policy shift, long-sought by the president's religious and socially conservative supporters, defines gender as a person's biological sex. The Obama regulation defined gender as a person's internal sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.LGBTQ groups say explicit protections are needed for people seeking sex-reassignment treatment, and even for transgender people who need medical care for common conditions such as diabetes or heart problems.Many social conservatives disagree with the concept.Women's groups say the new regulations also undermine access to abortion, which is a legal medical procedure."No one should fear being turned away by a medical provider because of who they are or the personal health decisions they have made," said Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women's Law Center, raising the threat of a court challenge.The ACLU has also said it would sue to overturn the Trump rule.For the administration, it's the latest in a series of steps to revoke newly won protections for LGBTQ people in areas ranging from the military to housing and education.The proposed new rule would also affect the notices that millions of patients get in multiple languages about their rights to translation services. Such notices often come with insurer "explanation of benefits" forms. The Trump administration says the notice requirement has become a needless burden on health care providers, requiring billions of paper notices to be mailed annually at an estimated five-year cost of $3.2 billion.Source: AP