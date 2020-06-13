© Reuters / Phil McCarten



American actress Kristen Bell's debut into the world of children's literature has gotten off to a rocky start, with her story about a "purple person" widely condemned for trivializing racism - despite having nothing to do with it.Bell says her first children's story - 'The World Needs More Purple People' - is meant to encourage kids to "look for similarities before differences" and to be inquisitive and open minded toward different viewpoints.Fellow children's author Kate Schatz even went as far as to imply that Bell is a racist, condescendingly inviting her to "talk" about the supposed transgressions of the book.