The Qilian Mountains after the snow that fell late on June 7, 2020.
© Wu Xuefeng
A surprising snow fell in the Qilian Mountains from Sunday afternoon and overnight to Monday morning.

Small towns, including Huangcheng, Mati, Kangle and Dahe in Yugu autonomous county of Sunan, Gansu province, have been wrapped in white.

The snow wonder has amazed netizens.

All four seasons can be shown in a single photograph.

An aerial view of the Siban Grassland after snowfall.
© Wu Xuefeng
A stunning view of the Qilian Mountains after snowfall.
© Wu Xuefeng
© Wu Xuefeng
© Wu Xuefeng
