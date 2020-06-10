© RT

Stomach-wrenching video has captured a woman driving her minivan through a group of protesters in Indianapolis on the city'sof anti-racism and police brutality protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.The group of about 50 protesters was in the downtown Monument Circle area when a municipal truck arrived to take down barricades but was blocked by the protesters for a time.The encounter took place at about 8:30pm local time, after the day's peaceful protests had died down, on the first day there had been no organized event."There was a vehicle on the roadway while protesters took over the street," said officer Genae Cook, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. "There was damage done to the vehicle, and the vehicle attempted to leave the area."Meanwhile, the officer accused of killing George Floyd in the incident that sparked the current spate of nationwide and international anti-racism and police-brutality protests has appeared in court. The judge set bail at $1.25 million.