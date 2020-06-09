Van stuck in rising water on Racetrack road in D'Iberville near Jackson County line @WLOX pic.twitter.com/wzawoEgJmZ — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) June 7, 2020

Current scene at a beach in Bay St. Louis pic.twitter.com/mlZ5Pg2omK — Michael Dugan (@MDuganWLOX) June 7, 2020

Earl Etheridge was right. It rained -- a lot.Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall along the Mississippi coast Sunday, with the rains arriving well before the storm made landfall and continuing throughout the night and into Monday before abating.Etheridge, the county's emergency management directorand the highest wind speed recorded at the Emergency Operations Center was 46 mph.Low-lying areas and roads flooded and the beaches in Pascagoula and Ocean Springs were underwater for several hours, with some piers destroyed and other damage along the waterfront. Overall, however, Etheridge said the county was fortunate."Other than the beaches, as far as people and homes, we were very light in terms of impact," Etheridge said. "There were no injuries reported and we didn't have to do a lot of water rescues or anything like that."Etheridge said there were eight homes which suffered damage, either from falling trees or wind damage. All eight were in the Ocean Springs/Fountainebleu area, he said."As far as people and homes, we were very light in terms of impact," he said. "It was pretty much in line with what (forecasters) were telling us. I think we got through this in pretty good shape, other than the beaches."By Tuesday morning, City and County crews were out cleaning up streets and the beachfronts. Pascagoula said Tuesday morning Beach Park Pier and Point Park would remain closed while crews cleaned up debris along Beach Boulevard.Ocean Springs' Front Beach Drive and East Beach Drive were both open as of Monday afternoon after the City's Public Works crews had already been out clearing roadways.Cristobal made landfall between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the Alabama barrier island of Grand Isle. During the height of the storm, the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge was closed to traffic due to heavy flooding along U.S. 90 in Harrison County.The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday, but was expected to continue dumping copious amounts of rain up into the Mississippi Valley and beyond.The National Weather Service calls for a 60 percent chance of rain for the local area Wednesday, but following that the skies will clear and remain so for the next week, with no chance of rain forecast until the following Thursday.Beginning this Thursday, highs will hover around 90, with lows in the 60s until they creep into the low 70s by Monday. Humidity will be lower, however, with cooling winds out of the north and northeast expected.