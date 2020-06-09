Society's Child
The Woke Chimp
Eric Peters Auto
Fri, 05 Jun 2020 02:10 UTC
The Chimp - George W.Bush - the creature who marinated America in fear about Trrr for eight insufferable years, manufactured a war that killed hundreds of thousands, ordered the baldfaced torture of Americans, the mass warrantless and probable cause-free surveillance of Americans and the crotch fondling of Americans at airports emerges to lecture Americans about "the injustice and fear suffocate our country."
Yes, he did. You can read it, here.
What's next? Ted Bundy working at a women's shelter? Oh. Right. Ted Bundy actually did that.
Maybe dress up like a clown and do kid's parties? Before putting kids under the crawl space?
Of course, a serial killer without an office can only murder dozens. A government serial killer like The Chimp can murder millions. By government standards, The Chimp is a piker. He does not even compare with, say, Stalin.
Not for lack of trying.
And he may eventually succeed - by having set the precedent for a resurgent Stalinism, masquerading (literally) as virtue signaling. The Fear Mask is the new armband. The marker of the helpers of the next Stalin, whomever he or she may be.
This loathsome little man - a frog torturing sadist who enjoys other people's pain, smirks at their suffering - has the balls to speak of fear and injustice?
He ought to be afraid to show his face in public.
Almost everything truly awful about our times can be credited to the time The Chimp was monkeying around Washington. The unspeakably precedents - the Submission Training - all arose when that man was president.
Dislike the Orange Man? He's here because of Obama - and Obama would never have been conceivable had it not been for The Chimp and voter revulsion toward anything remotely smacking of Republicanism back in '08.
The Enemies of Freedom. Remember? Ululating turban'd jihadis were going to cut all our throats unless we handed over practically every freedom we once enjoyed, such as the technicality, at least, of the government having to secure a court order before it could listen in on our phone calls and filch through our correspondence.
Pre-Chimp, Americans had free speech - not Free Speech Zones.
The government had to charge you with a crime - and convict you of it - before they could put you into "indefinite detention."
We have lockdowns and Fear Masking because of the perpetual fear summoned by this evil genie, arguably the man who ruined America. The Elagabalus of our time, who opened the gates to the barbarians now descending.
Reader Comments
We know that just like Bushit I ran Reagan's presidency after the assassination attempt only 6 WEEKS! into his first term*, Cheney (who'd been a DC insider since Nixon?) ran Bushit II's entire presidency.
R.C.
*For openers, see Mr. Judge video at [Link]
RC
R.C.
Look into the 'why' yourself and you'll see how evil he was, and early.
P.s., The fact the article makes no mention of this tells you that you're not going to get a full discussion of well known facts re Bush*t II.
But we dooz aimz to pleaz.
These are crucially important questions; as is, "How did it get that way ?"
No. Really? Seriously?is exactly my reaction, now I guess I'll read the rest of the article :-)
First: I'm taking my car to Eric's Auto and while I'm having the oil and the spark plugs changed we're talking about,
Second: the facts that the chimp always was and continues to be: a) a mid-term brain implant recipient, and b) and always expendable cutout, and c) a convenient merely precursor to Bad Barry who, d) screwed over everything and everyone he touched, all the while being yet another expendable cutout.
After all that maybe we go for a beer and more seriously shake sh*t out, bar room wisdom style.
And while I'm at it, the Music to Noise ratio had been bad for a long time and these days it's for Complete. Shit. and no. one. can fix that but us'n-s . . .capiche ?
