© Eric Peters Auto

No. Really? Seriously?The Chimp - George W.Bush - the creature who marinated America in fear about Trrr for eight insufferable years,the mass warrantless and probable cause-free surveillance of Americans and the crotch fondling of Americans at airports emerges to lecture Americans about "the injustice and fear suffocate our country."Yes, he did. You can read it, here. What's next? Ted Bundy working at a women's shelter? Oh. Right. Ted Bundy actually did that.Maybe dress up like a clown and do kid's parties? Before putting kids under the crawl space?Of course, a serial killer without an office can only murder dozens.By government standards, The Chimp is a piker. He does not even compare with, say, Stalin.Not for lack of trying.And he may eventually succeed - by having set the precedent for a resurgent Stalinism, masquerading (literally) as virtue signaling. The Fear Mask is the new armband. The marker of the helpers of the next Stalin, whomever he or she may be.He ought to be afraid to show his face in public.Almost everything truly awful about our times can be credited to the time The Chimp was monkeying around Washington. The unspeakably precedents - the Submission Training - all arose when that man was president.Dislike the Orange Man? He's here because of Obama - and Obama would never have been conceivable had it not been for The Chimp and voter revulsion toward anything remotely smacking of Republicanism back in '08.The Enemies of Freedom. Remember? Ululating turban'd jihadis were going to cut all our throats unless we handed over practically every freedom we once enjoyed, such as the technicality, at least, of the government having to secure a court order before it could listen in on our phone calls and filch through our correspondence.Pre-Chimp, Americans had free speech - not Free Speech Zones.The government had to charge you with a crime - and convict you of it - before they could put you into "indefinite detention."We have lockdowns and Fear Masking because of the perpetual fear summoned by this evil genie, arguably the man who ruined America. The Elagabalus of our time, who opened the gates to the barbarians now descending.