The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said heavy snow has developed across parts of Idaho and Montana.
The NWS office in Missoula said a band of moderate to heavy snow developed along the Interstate 90 corridor from Deer Lodge to Butte, bringing several inches to the region.
Forecasters said an "anomalously cold and vigorous upper trough for early June," is swinging through the western U.S and northern Plains, bringing the threat for severe weather.
In the northern regions, the storm system is bringing accumulating snow.
the WPC said. "The snow will spread into the higher elevations of the central Rockies as well."
Winter weather advisories have been posted throughout the region, where up to 7 inches of snow could fall. Some residents reported seeing a foot of fresh powder.
Lacy Jo Chong is reporting 12 inches of snow in Walkerville! #mtwx pic.twitter.com/lzbwlTUyJU— Brady Brewster - NBC Montana (@BradyNBCMT) June 8, 2020
The NWS Great Falls forecast office said moderate to heavy snow is expected in locations above 5,000 feet.
Motorists in the area can expect slushy and snow-covered roads, visibilities to less than a half-mile.
8:30 AM Monday, June 8th, 2020 Weather Update - A strong storm system moving across the Northern Rockies continues to produce moderate to at times heavy snow above 5000 feet, especially over Elk Park, Homestake, and Big Hole Passes. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/9ZCTkHYQTp— NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) June 8, 2020
"If you are traveling over mountain passes, be prepared for winter driving conditions and reduced visibility," the NWS said.
Portions of central and southwest Montana reported power outages due to the heavy, wet snow, MontanaRightNow reported.
Forecasters say snow in the region is highly unusual for June and that people who may be camping are probably not prepared for such conditions. Frozen precipitation typically ends in May across the region.
Be prepared for winter driving conditions above 5000 feet. Along with slushy and snow covered roads, visibilities could fall to as low as ½ mile. In addition to impacts to travel, the heavy, wet nature of the snow could cause vegetation with foliage to break. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/xiPkVXBZUP— NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) June 8, 2020
"In addition to impacts to travel, the heavy, wet nature of the snow could cause vegetation with foliage to break," the NWS Great Falls tweeted.
Wind chills as low as the teens are expected on Monday for central, southwest, and west-central Montana.
This wet, heavy June snow is causing power outages, as well as sagging and downed power lines. If you see a downed line, do not approach it and report it immediately by calling 888-467-2669. pic.twitter.com/CqH4voQnfa— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) June 8, 2020
After the snow stops, cold conditions are expected to stick around through Tuesday morning, spurring frost and freeze warnings for parts of the area.
That same cold front bringing heavy snow over the Northern Rockies is going to fuel severe storms for the Northern and Central Plains, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean.