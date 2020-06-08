© AP



Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Monday she has received no official confirmation on the reported U.S. decision to withdraw more than a quarter of American troops stationed in Germany.The Wall Street Journal reported last Friday thatDuring the news conference in Berlin, Kramp-Karrenbauer said the German government had only seen the news reports and could not speculate further on what might happen. She did add the "the presence of United States soldiers in Germany serves the overall security of the NATO alliance".Kramp-Karrenbauer said American soldiers have integrated well and have become a real component of German society.