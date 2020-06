© Reuters / Tom Brenner and Sergei Karpukhin



President Donald Trump has ridiculed Bush-era Secretary of State Colin Powell, calling him a "real stiff" responsible for the "disastrous Middle East Wars," after Powell joined a group of military officials in criticizing Trump.Appearing on CNN on Sunday, Powell accused Trump of drifting "away from" the Constitution, after the president threatened to deploy the US military to quell violent unrest in the US' major cities. Powell's criticism echoes the words of a number of former military personnel, including former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who compared Trump to Hitler in a diatribe published last week by the Atlantic.Calling Powell "highly overrated," Trump took to Twitter to list his accomplishments.But perhaps Powell's most pointed insult was his announcement that he - a Republican - would be voting for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in this November's election."Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump tweeted. "Didn't Powell say that Iraq had 'weapons of mass destruction?' They didn't, but off we went to WAR!"claiming there was "no doubt" that the Iraqi dictator had biological weapons and was working towards nuclear arms.These statements were untrue, and nearly two decades later, the war in Iraq has cost the US almost two trillion dollars, on top of the thousands and thousands of people killed and wounded.Without a trace of irony, Powell told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that Trump "lies all the time."The spat between Powell and Trump is an unsurprising development. Planting himself firmly in the 'Never Trump' camp of the GOP in 2016, Powell called Trump a "national disgrace" and a "racist," and voted for Hillary Clinton. Four years later, his opinion hasn't budged, and the staunch Republican is once again planning to vote Democrat.